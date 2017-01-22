‘Introverted Boss’ Debut: First tvN K-Drama Of 2017 Starts Out Strong, Stands Out As Only Light-Hearted Romantic Comedy This Season [Video]

The 2016 to 2017 swing season K-dramas are all coming to an end which means the first official 2017 K-dramas are about to air. So far, we have the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) releasing a suspenseful melodrama about nine survivors of a plane crash trying to survive and get back home to South Korea, Missing 9. This week, we have another suspenseful melodrama being released by the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) about a prosecutor who finds himself on death row yet he has no idea how he got there, Defendant. Finally, the Orion Cinema Network (OCN) is airing probably the most suspenseful melodrama that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats titled Voice.

By the looks of it, it seems that all the debuting K-dramas of January 2017 are all melodramas that are or could be suspenseful or thrilling. That is not the case with the K-drama currently airing on the Total Variety Network (tvN), Introverted Boss. It is a light-hearted romantic comedy which in turn makes its very unique among the others this K-drama season so far. Apparently, the uniqueness is surely standing out as Introverted Boss started out strong with good viewership ratings.

Introverted Boss, which is also known as My Shy Boss and Sensitive Boss, is a light-hearted romantic comedy currently airing on tvN in the day and time slot previously occupied by the 15th season of Rude Miss Young Ae. It stars Yeon Woo Jin (Divorce Lawyer in Love, Another Oh Hae Young) and Park Hye Soo (Yong Pal, Age of Youth).

The synopsis of Introverted Boss is that of personal growth. Eun Hwan Ki is the “silent monster” CEO of a public relations firm. Though he is brilliant at what he does, he comes off as cold and prickly when in reality he is sensitive and shy and avoids people as much as he can by hiding in his room. Park Hye Soo is a rookie employee with an extroverted nature and excellent communication skills. Through happenstance, the two end up in a situation in which she wants revenge against her boss who happens to be Hwan Ki. Due to the situation, Hwan Ki has to slowly but surely step out of his shell which leads to a romance with the one woman who wants to take her revenge on him too.

Just by the synopsis of the plot above, it seems like Introverted Boss is going to be quite entertaining to watch especially for K-drama fans who like to laugh during their shows. And to prove it is on the right track, the viewership ratings are good. According to AGB Nielsen Korea, the week ended with 3.046 percent for the nation and 3.464 percent for the Seoul National Capital Area. TNmS Media Korea only recorded a nationwide percentage in which the first episode earned 3.5 percent.

It is probably no surprise Introverted Boss is doing decently in viewership because another K-drama with a similar concept that aired last year did well too. On JTBC, they aired Ms. Temper & Nam Jung Gi and it is similar to the K-drama currently airing on tvN. The only exception is that the boss Ok Da Jung (played by Lee Yo Won) was the aggressive extrovert and her underling Nam Jung Gi (played by Yoon Sang Hyun) was the introvert. Those who enjoyed Ms. Temper & Nam Jung Gi might find themselves liking Introverted Boss too.

Introverted Boss airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 11 p.m. on tvN. For those who do not have access to Korean cable channels, it can be viewed on DramaFever and OnDemandKorea pending region.

[Featured Image by the Total Variety Network (tvN)]