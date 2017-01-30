‘Oceanhorn’: Zelda-Like Title Coming To Nintendo Switch, Developers Confirm

The Nintendo Switch continues to bring in reveals for its release, and another has recently been confirmed.

We know that the Nintendo Switch is looking to be a creative system, and multiple titles have been announced since its unveiling. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Arms, Mario Kart 8, Splatoon 2, Fifa, and Skyrim are all coming to the Switch. With titles like these, the console is shaping up to be promising.

According to GameSpot, Oceanhorn is set to be in the works for release on the Nintendo Switch. There are some who may recognize the game for its release on mobile, and it was also ported over to the PlayStation 4, XBox One, and PC. Developed by Cornfox & Bros, Oceanhorn tells the story of a young protagonist who sets out on a quest to find his father and defeat a legendary creature named Oceanhorn. The boy’s father leaves him a note before setting out on a journey of his own, explaining that Oceanhorn would not lose his son like he lost the boy’s mother. The plot doesn’t seem all that original, and the graphics are easily reminiscent of a Legend of Zelda game. These things aside, reception for Oceanhorn has been positive.

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas officially coming to Switch https://t.co/16vb7QDDtS pic.twitter.com/0CEBNImnik — Nintendo Everything (@NinEverything) January 29, 2017

The mechanics of Oceanhorn are simple enough. The protagonist uses sword and shield to defeat foes, and makes use of other weapons and items to push forward until the game’s end. Pots and other objects are slashed and broken to reveal hearts and coins. If you’re looking for an alternative to the Zelda series, Oceanhorn could be considered its cousin of sorts.

The announcement that Oceanhorn would be coming to the Nintendo Switch came in a tweet from FDG Entertainment. Taking to Twitter, a response to a fan’s inquiry confirmed the game’s port.

“Yes, Oceanhorn will head to #NintendoSwitch later this year. Will run beautifully on the powerful Switch.”

Oceanhorn plays from a perspective that is top-down, giving it an appearance where levels differentiate in layout and are pieced together like a puzzle. The big question is whether or not releasing such a game alongside Breath of the Wild will be a smart move. After all, it’s almost safe to say that consumers will be purchasing the Nintendo Switch for the highly anticipated Zelda title alone.

Still, Cornfox & Bros. aren’t relying on Oceanhorn alone to garner support. A report by Touch Arcade confirms that developers are working on the game’s sequel: Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm. Details on the game are few and far between, but it has been confirmed that Cornfox & Bros. are using Unreal Engine 4 to make it. This means that the perspective will be third-person, and it will be a new experience in comparison to its previous game. There’s also talk of an entirely new protagonist. With that in mind, it seems worth it to dive into Oceanhorn to prepare for its sequel.

Cornfox states that Oceanhorn 2 will be “built upon the same elements that were the heart and soul of the first Oceanhorn game: exploring a colorful world, a deep backstory with secrets and twists, amazing music, and most importantly, classic action-RPG gameplay with items, puzzles, battles, and badass bosses.”

There is no confirmed release date on when Oceanhorn will be released for the Nintendo Switch outside of “2017.” As with many games, though, this is to be expected. There’s sure to be more information released as the Switch comes closer to becoming a household item, so fans can expect to know more in the near future.

Have you played Oceanhorn? Do you believe that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will overshadow it completely? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Cornfox & Bros.]