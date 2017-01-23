‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dylan’s Situation Causes Panic, Hilary Surprises Devon, And Lauren And Phyllis Battle Jack And Gloria

Where are things headed next on The Young and the Restless? Spoilers tease that the week of January 23 could be a juicy one as Dylan fights for his life, Sharon worries, Lauren and Phyllis battle Jack and Gloria, and Devon faces the crumbling of his marriage to Hilary. There are intense moments on the way and fans are anxious to see what’s coming next.

Devon regained his memory about the night of his accident and he tossed Hilary out of their place. The Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Neil will head to the penthouse to check on his son and he’ll learn about what happened. Neil explains why nobody revealed the truth about the night of the accident and he’ll later talk with Lily about wanting Devon to move slowly when it comes to ending his marriage.

Hilary will track down Lily and fill her in, noting that she is worried about her husband and she’ll ask Lily to check on him. Later, Hilary will tell Jack all that’s happened as well, and she’ll be feeling quite dejected. He will try to encourage her, but she’ll eventually go back to the penthouse and tell Devon that she won’t make excuses for what she did. She’ll add that she loves him enough to let him go and she’ll indicate that she won’t fight him in a divorce.

Gloria and Jack have been conspiring to take over Fenmore’s while Phyllis has been working with Lauren to save the company. The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Phyllis will question Jack about spending time with Gloria, and he’ll try to convince her that it was a date. Gloria soon shows up and plays along, but Phyllis doesn’t seem to be buying it.

Lauren thought she had a new investor named Craig lined up, but Young and Restless spoilers reveal that he’ll inform her that he will be pursuing a different opportunity. Lauren and Phyllis will fill one another in and consider that Jack may now be the only way to save Fenmore’s. They’ll soon find out that Craig was going to partner with Jack and they track down Jack to confront him. He’ll insist that he wants to work with Lauren, not take over, and she tells him that she wants to see his proposal in writing.

Dylan has been working undercover on a case in Miami and the last that viewers saw he was in a pretty tight spot as Fisk’s henchman was driving him to an unknown location. The Young and the Restless spoilers share that Kevin, Paul, and Christine will have a worried discussion revolving around how they haven’t heard from Dylan in 12 hours and soon an audio file arrives from Dylan that details the conversation regarding heading to the pier.

After listening to the audio file, Paul and Christine will argue about what to do next. Paul will get the local authorities to work on tracking Dylan’s phone and soon they learn that Dylan wasn’t at the warehouse discussed on the audio file. However, they will be told that blood and bullet casings were found there and Young and Restless spoilers note that Paul will start to make plans to go to Miami himself.

As the week continues, Young and Restless spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Sharon will be drowning in guilt over the phone call she made, worried that her husband may be in grave danger as a result. Paul is said to receive a shock when he gets to Miami and fans are dying to know where things head next for Dylan. It is known that Steve Burton is leaving the role this month, but nobody knows as of yet whether the character will be killed off or if the door will be left open for a potential recast or return down the road.

Also coming up over the course of the next few episodes, Reed will shock Victoria when he gets frisky with a classmate and she walks in on him and he’ll connect with his grandmother Nikki. Lily is excited to be doing some modeling again, but Cane seems less enthused and he’ll butt heads with Billy.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that there’s a confession coming from Jill and it seems that Lauren and Phyllis will scramble to save Fenmore’s without Jack’s involvement. Eric Forrester from Bold and Beautiful will make an appearance to help Lauren and Gloria will waver and think that the plan she’s concocted is a bust. There are also hints that there may be an interesting moment ahead between Phyllis and Billy over the course of the next few episodes.

Will Dylan be killed by Fisk’s henchman because his cover was blown or will things move in a different direction? Can Lauren and Phyllis save Fenmore’s or is a deal with Jack their only viable option? Will Devon manage to forgive Hilary or is their marriage truly over this time? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the next few episodes will get intense and fans will be curious to see where things head next.

