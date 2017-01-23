Gwen Stefani Would Have Never Gotten Divorced If Gavin Rossdale Had His Choice

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale recently got a divorce. The couple have moved on, and Gwen has been happily dating Blake Shelton for a while now. It turns out that Gavin would actually have never gotten a divorce if it was totally up to him. People shared what Gavin had to say about his big split from Gwen that he never wanted to happen. Gavin spoke to Fabolous magazine.

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…but here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through. I know we all wish that, but we can’t, so I have to deal with reality. You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time. We had 20 years together, and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious.”

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale actually have three children together. They are still in each other’s lives because of them. Gavin did share that they both really care about their kids, so they are trying to do what is best and easiest for them. This is hard time for everyone, but they seem to be moving on just fine.

Gwen has even shared that divorce wasn’t her plan either. Nobody goes into a marriage thinking that it is not going to work for them.

“I don’t think you’ll talk to one person who didn’t make it in a marriage who’s not gonna feel that way. The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success. I had to work really hard at marriage, all the time, like everybody, but ours was extra hard, when you add that we’re from different countries, both of us being in music, and celebrity. [Marriage] was the one thing I didn’t want to fail at.”

There have been rumors that Gavin Rossdale actually cheated on Gwen Stefani with the nanny. If this is true, he has never admitted to it. The readers are commenting on People‘s article all about how if Gavin didn’t want a divorce than he should have never cheated on her.

E! Online shared that even though Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale split, he still has nice things to say about the mother of his three children. He shared a few other details about their split.

“For me, it was about being solid for them, and silent but respectful of Gwen. That’s what I’ll be forever. It was weird because I had to go and make a home from scratch that could compare to the great one they already have. That was the challenge for me as a dad.”

As of right, now Gavin says he is still single, even though Gwen is dating Blake Shelton and there are rumors the two will end up married.

