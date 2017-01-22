Taraji P Henson Rented Out A Theater, Treated Low Income Families To ‘Hidden Figures’ Screening

Hidden Figures star, Taraji P. Henson rented out a theater so that low-income families in Chicago could have a nice night out to go see her new film, “Hidden Figures,” in an act of generosity. Henson Tweeted about her charitable gesture on Fri. Jan. 20.

“Chicago, this Sunday, see #HiddenFigures on me,” Henson wrote. “This is a must-see movie and I want to give those that may not otherwise have the chance the opportunity to see this powerful film. First come, first serve.”

Hidden Figures, in which Taraji P. Henson stars, is based on the real lives of three African American mathematicians: Katherine Jackson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson, who were an essential part of the team that helped NASA launch their first successful space missions.

Taraji P. Henson rented out a theater in Southwest Side Chicago. According to The Chicago Tribune, the screening was “scheduled for 2 p.m. at AMC Ford City 14 in West Lawn. Screenings are also set for Washington, D.C. and Georgia.”

While that is a nice gesture, it’s worth noting that Taraji P. Henson’s act of kindness is not unique among the cast. In fact, it seems that Henson is following the lead of her Hidden Figures co-star, Octavia Spencer.

During the Martin Luther King Day weekend, Spencer bought up every single available ticket at a theater in L.A. Spencer also announced her generous deed via social media.

“Tomorrow I’ve bought the 8pm showing of #hiddenfigures the rave Baldwin hills,” wrote Spencer. “If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can’t afford it have them come. It’s first come first served. My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I’m honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend Pass the word.”

Good LUCK tonight sis @therealoctaviaspencer I just adore you. You deserve all greatness!!! #hiddenfigures???? #GoldenGlobes???????????? A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

Jim Parsons, who also stars in Hidden Figures as Paul Stafford, was also bitten with the charitable bug. According to a Tweet by Octavia Spencer, Jim gave away an undisclosed amount of free tickets to moviegoers in Houston, Texas.

I work w/ the most generous people. thx #jimparsons https://t.co/v0ECpCQcbW — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 21, 2017

Hidden Figures is an important story that’s been a long time coming. It’s amazing that these stars have really embraced the meaning of the film, and have chosen to give back. Taraji P. Henson rented out a theater, as did Octavia Spencer. Meanwhile, Jim Parsons gave away free tickets to people in need.

What do you think of these charitable acts? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Michael Loccisano/ Getty]