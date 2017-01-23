Kentucky Woman Tweets If Someone Would Be ‘Kind Enough’ To Assassinate President Trump

The Secret Service is investigating a Kentucky woman who tweeted if someone would be “kind enough” to assassinate President Trump. Heather Lowrey from Louisville tweeted on January 17, a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day and three days before Donald Trump was billed to be the 45th president of the United States.

According to the New York Daily News, the 26-year-old woman revealed that if someone was cruel enough to kill civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. maybe the same thing could happen to the incoming president.

The tweet was later removed. However, the Secret Service revealed that they are investigating the 26-year-old because “anytime threatening communications like that are made, we always conduct an investigation.” But a spokesman pointed out that no charges had been filed yet against Lowrey who described herself as a “Louisville Vixen and aspiring WWE Diva,” before she deactivated her Twitter account.

Heather Lowery’s contentious comment has ignited a social media firestorm with many Twitter users attacking her. Her employers, the Va Va Vixens, a burlesque and variety troupe, in a public statement condemned Lowrey’s unacceptable behavior, adding that she was fired as soon as they were informed of the incident.

“We have a zero policy for such. It’s no secret that we are in the midst of a divided nation. With so much hate and anger in the world, our hope is to be a sanctuary that welcomes all walks of life with open arms. We do not condone hate by any party and will not partake in it. We in no way support negative behavior or malicious intent from anyone.”

Another employer, the Heyman Talent Agency which represents actors as well as models made known that they had terminated Heather Lowrey’s contract, pointing out that they would never condone her type of behavior. Additionally, the Travis Moody Agency said they had distanced themselves from the “Louisville Vixen.” The agency made it known on their Facebook page that Lowrey was no longer under contract and that the agency did not share her opinion.

@FoxNews @Madonna heard of Heather Lowrey? Hoping the Secret Service tags Madonna as well…what a disgrace. — DeplorableLadyVet (@USN2RN) January 22, 2017

So is the Secret Service going to investigate Madonna just like Heather Lowrey orrrr… — deanna cooper (@DeannaBrookeC) January 22, 2017

If the Feds make an example #HeatherLowrey – a lot of that stupid jargon from the left will stop immediately- lock her up for 5-10 years! — Stelzy (@DFSAddict) January 23, 2017

Heather Lowrey is not the first person to make threats against Donald Trump. On Monday last week, a 51-year-old Miami man posted a video threatening to kill the 70-year-old billionaire at his inauguration.

“This is 16 January, 2017. I was requested to type this in and post it. Yes, I will be at the review stand, the inauguration and I’m going to kill President Trump.”

Dominic Puopolo was arrested the next day after he made his threat and ordered to take a mental evaluation test. The test was ordered after Secret Service agents unearthed a cache of disjointed video messages where the 51-year-old called himself “Jesus Christ” and talked repeatedly about his “father.” Other incoherent messages discovered were directed at former President Obama’s White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough as well as model Adrinna Lima. In one of his posts, Dominic Puopolo revealed that he was married to three women and had three children.

NEXT at 11: NEW details about the Miami Beach man charged with threatening to kill President-elect Trump on Inauguration Day – LIVE on @NBC6 pic.twitter.com/FCt4L7E9GV — Michael Spears NBC6 (@MikeSpearsNBC6) January 19, 2017

Another man, Zachary Benson in a tweet had threatened to kill Donald Trump. He posted the tweet November 9, a day after Election Day. The 24-year-old Ohio man had described it as his sole aim to kill the real estate mogul and did not care what happened to him afterwards, according to NBC News.

“My life goal is to assassinate Trump. Don’t care if I serve infinite sentences. That man deserves to decease [sic] existing.”

ZACHARY BENSON 24YR OLD OHIO Man> Charged For Tweeting Life Goal IS To Assassinate DONALD TRUMP https://t.co/4uBWQbd9Jh via @nypost — Eric Wright™ (@therealeric916) November 19, 2016

The Cleveland resident said when he woke up the following morning he realized that he had gone too far and hurriedly deleted the tweets. However, the Secret Service had already being alerted. Benson could face up to five years if convicted for threats against President Trump. The 24-year-old pleaded that he meant no harm with his post. According to the Ohio man, he felt that the president’s policies were going to cost him his job and grew frustrated at the prospect.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]