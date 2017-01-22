Paris Jackson Makes Her Fashion Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Paris Jackson is all grown up. The daughter of Michael Jackson is set to become the latest Hollywood “It” girl and supermodel. Like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Bella and Gigi Hadid, Paris is making her way up the fashion ranks. She is reported to become the new face of Chanel and is rumored to become the face of Dior, as well.

The 18-year-old was also seen sitting front row at Givenchy’s menswear fall/winter 2017-2018 collection at Paris Fashion Week, reports PeopleStyle. She also was rumored to have later attended a Dior show. Paris attended another show where Bella and Kendall were the stars of the runway.

#givenchyparis A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

regram from @crfashionbook xoxo A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

Earlier this month, Paris made her red-carpet debut at the InStyle Golden Globes afterparty. Meanwhile, Paris made her fashion debut with an “I Feel Love” Givenchy sweater and distressed black jeans. She topped off her punk rock look with red lipstick, red nail polish, and black combat boots. She also rubbed elbows with Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld, and the two posed for a selfie together.

carine you slay my entire existence ???? A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:22am PST

When Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walked the show, Jackson showed off her modeling chops during a photo shoot in front of the Eiffel Tower earlier this week. She was seen wearing a sheer white blouse and a high-waisted skirt as she waved a mini French flag and U.S. flag in her hands. Jackson was also surrounded by male models dressed in military uniforms for the editorial photo shoot, which should hit magazines soon.

“Paris is in a very happy place. She is pursuing her creative interests as an 18-year-old woman and feels like this is finally her time,” an inside source told Entertainment Tonight. “She wants to try modeling, acting and has been songwriting. She is grateful for the opportunities ahead.”

In her photo shoot, Paris channeled Madonna from the early ’80s. She finished off her look with her red lipstick, platinum blonde hair, and statement earrings. Other accessories in Paris’ look included chunky bracelets and black studded gloves that showed off a bit of her punk rock side.

J'aime les français, ils sont très amusants pour passer du temps avec. A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:32am PST

Her second outfit was just as ’80s-esque, according to Entertainment Tonight. She wore a statement necklace and chunky jewelry with a red-and-white striped T-shirt and black capri leggings. Paris was also seen getting a kiss on the cheek from one of the male models as she sat on his lap. She topped off that look with a red and yellow scarf in her hair and black leather gloves.

The starlet also spent time in the City of Light with her boyfriend Michael Snoddy. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of Snoddy giving her a kiss on the cheek while they stood in front of the Eiffel Tower.

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:02am PST

Not everyone is happy with Jackson’s career choice. Wendy Williams heard that the teen wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps and work in the entertainment industry, she said it was a bad idea because Jackson could “never match” the talent of her father, according to the Daily Mirrorreport.

“Just because you are from the loins of greatness doesn’t mean that you’re going to be great and a lot of times, if your greatness doesn’t turn out, it probably hurts even more because you’re from the loins of greatness. Like Lisa Marie Presley, she’s no Elvis.”

Wendy has since backtracked on her previous statements and explained that she misunderstood Paris’ career aspirations. She thought Paris originally planned to become a pop star, but once she saw the photo shoot for Chanel, she agreed that she would make a great model.

“I just assumed when she said she was going into entertainment she would be singing, but this whole fashion thing, I haven’t seen this little girl happy a day in my life.”

She then added that Jackson looks “happy, clean, healthy and on her game.” What are your thoughts on Jackson’s career aspirations? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]