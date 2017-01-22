Melania Trump’s Inaugural Gown: From Fashion Icon To First Lady

Melania Trump turned heads at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday as he was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The former model channeled Jackie Kennedy’s timeless fashion sense, wearing an outfit during the day which was reminiscent of clothing worn by the former first lady.

Melania was definitely channeling her inner Jackie O & looked gorgeous! ????✨ pic.twitter.com/mZKBqKtFXw — Marky Hutt (@markyhutt) January 21, 2017

Jackie Kennedy on Inauguration Day in 1961 and Melania Trump on Inauguration Day in 2017 #Inauguration #ClassyFirstLadies pic.twitter.com/DxH289atBG — Carolina Girl #MAGA (@carolinagirl63) January 20, 2017

Melania Trump’s Ralph Lauren inauguration outfit closely mirrored one worn by Jackie Kennedy at John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inauguration.

Melania helped to design the inaugural gown she wore that evening, in a collaboration with Hervé Pierre, former creative director of Caroline Herrera. Pierre spoke to Women’s Wear Daily about Melania Trump’s inaugural gown.

She knows what she likes. Our conversations were, and are, very easy. She knows about fashion, as a former model. She is aware about constructions, so we have already the same vocabulary when it comes to designing a dress.

Pierre added that he was “lucky and honored” to dress the first lady for the inaugural balls.

The white, off the shoulder gown featured a modest side slit. A red silk ribbon was tied at the waist of the gown, perhaps as an homage to the red ties Donald Trump is known for wearing.

Despite the criticism that has followed Melania Trump throughout her husband’s campaign, her fashion choices through the inauguration seemed to go over well with media outlets.

Melania Trump helped design her own gown for last night’s inaugural ball. https://t.co/0YZRZH8JY7 pic.twitter.com/O81cHPsW28 — Brit + Co (@BritandCo) January 21, 2017

Melania Trump wears ivory gown by Herve Pierre at inaugural balls https://t.co/0DC9O5phJz pic.twitter.com/9KxaHWqxGE — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 21, 2017

Melania Trump looks stunning, but is her fashion sense enough to prepare for life as the First Lady of the United States? While she may be able to design a beautiful inaugural gown, Melania has been criticized in the past for copying the ideas of others.

Last July, she made headlines after seemingly plagiarizing a 2008 speech given by Michelle Obama, according to Inquisitr.

“We want our children — and all children in this nation — to know that the only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them,” said Michelle Obama in 2008.

Nearly a decade later, Melania Trump delivered almost those same words, saying “We want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

Melania Trump may speak several languages (reports vary between four and six), but she has been tight-lipped in her exchanges with the press, seemingly reluctant to express any original thoughts.

In an interview given to Harper’s Bazaar during her husband’s campaign, Melania “sidestepped questions about a possible future in the White House.”

“If it happens, we could discuss it then, but I take it day by day,” said the former model.

She also said that she does not want to be “political in public” despite being “very political in private life,” choosing to play only a limited role in Donald Trump’s campaign.

…I chose not to be on the campaign. I made that choice. I have my own mind. I am my own person, and I think my husband likes that about me.

Melania Trump seems content to limit her participation in politics to the occasional interview and designing gowns. She is not planning to move to the White House with her husband, instead choosing to stay in New York City with their son, Barron Trump, as he finishes up the school year.

Yet the 45-year-old First Lady of the United States is not without ambition. Born in Slovenia, she studied architecture before dropping out to pursue a career as a model. Her career led her to the United States in 1996 where she landed on the covers of magazines and won the heart of business tycoon Donald Trump.

Despite her international fame, she has not pursued political ambitions, instead choosing to focus on raising her son.

In fact, motherhood seems to be the defining characteristic of Melania’s life. In a speech during Trump’s campaign, Melania vowed to fight against cyberbullying if she became first lady, according to CNN.

It is never OK when a 12-year-old girl or boy is mocked, bullied or attacked. It is terrible when it happens on the playground, and it is absolutely unacceptable when it is done by someone with no name hiding on the internet. We have to find a better way to talk to each other.

Melania Trump’s easy-going demeanor may be what is needed to balance out her husband, who is known for his impassioned rants on social media. In contrast to Donald Trump, Melania is not active on social media.

How large of a role Melania Trump will play in the White House remains to be seen. She has what it takes to be a formidable first lady; the only question that remains is whether or not she wants the role.

[Featured Image by Marc Nozell|Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and Resized|CC By 2.0]