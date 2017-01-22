‘LHHNY’ Season 7 Reunion Show Spoilers: Samantha Wallace Threatens To Quit After Attack During Reunion Show Taping

What would Yandy Smith’s storyline be like without Mendeecees Harris’ ex-girlfriend Samantha Wallace to keep the drama high? According to Hollywood Life, the Love & Hip Hop New York part-timer is threatening to quit the show after a reunion show beatdown that left her thinking that she might not be safe anymore.
“Sam’s over it!” claims a Hollywood Life source.
“She’s scared to even film again because she might get attacked by some random a** fan. She’s scared. She puts her life out there every day for the world to see and never thought she’d be viciously harmed.”
Samantha Wallace is the mother of Mendeecees’ oldest son and shares the same name as his incarcerated father. In previous seasons, it was the son who has been featured a lot more often than his mother, possibly due to the fact that Mendeecees and Yandy had him living with them most of the time.
My story has never been about a relationship or marriage. People always say “Why do you care so much about Yandy”? Well, because THIS drama has been brought about from her. She created this fairytale story with LIES. Where is the integrity in people now of days? Lying to keep the drama has always been a problem for me. The biggest problem I have is her co-conspiring with the father saying I wasn’t in my son’s life for eight years. Now, as a strong pro-women advocate, I would have never lied like that on her or any women for NO man. How people view me is BECAUSE of her. She controlled that. Yes, I am fortunate to have my son’s father be there in his life. But facts, I have ALWAYS paid my OWN bills and put myself through school while I took care of my son. I’m proud to say that! If you know anything about being a parent, juggling classes and working then you know how hard it is. So I’m not about to let anyone tell me what I haven’t done, when everything I do and have done is for my son. I’ve struggled as much as anybody. Nothing ever came easy for me. It’s sad when people attack you over false truths and think you’re supposed to take the highroad. It’s fckd up when people befriend you just to get a name on a blog. It’s even worse when you find out people who befriended you were only trying to help Yandy stop the truth from coming out. I’ve learned that the hard way.
In Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop New York, Mendeecees Harris is already incarcerated so Yandy Smith’s storyline has centered around the drama caused by Samantha and his other son’s mother, Erika DeShazo. Together, Samantha and Erika have caused quite a bit of drama while plotting to break up Mendeecees and Yandy.
In recent weeks, a friend of Samantha’s came forward and shared recordings of phone calls between Erika and Samantha that proved their plan to wreak havoc on the newly (not legally) married couple’s happiness.
Fast forward to the Season 7 Love & Hip Hop New York reunion show, which began taping in New York City on Thursday. While Samantha hasn’t said anything about it on social media (and presumably, her contract is keeping her quiet) there are multiple reports that a fight broke out on set during taping and it involved Yandy and Samantha.
The rumors are looking to be true and Hollywood Life also claims that a police report confirmed it. Included in that report are the following details.
“The victim, female and 33, states that while she was taping a show there was a confrontation that broke out and one of the cast members approached the victim and an unknown member from the audience began grabbing and punching the victim and pulling her hair.”
The age matches up with Samantha Wallace’s age and the details all sound about right. Rumor has it that the “random a**” audience member that put her hands on Samantha wasn’t so random after all. There are reports that it was actually one of Yandy’s cousins and when the fight broke out on stage, her cousin jumped in to make sure Yandy wasn’t getting teamed up on since she’s clearly outnumbered by the other baby mamas and their friends and family.
This news that Yandy and Samantha are still beefing at the Season 7 reunion show taping proves that the women still haven’t worked out their differences after fighting for literally the entire season about the kids. At least Samantha seemed to be a bit more level-headed than Erika, who won’t stop trying to prove that she actually had a legitimate relationship with Mendeecees even though he has even claimed that she did not.
Now that Samantha Wallace is threatening to quit Love & Hip Hop New York, fans may never get to see the end of the drama between Yandy, Samantha, and Erika. Many of us still haven’t figured out why Samantha and Erika are so mad at Yandy and why they care so much if she’s married or not to a man that neither of them is still dealing with romantically.
Do you think Samantha Wallace will really quit Love & Hip Hop New York after the big fight during the Season 7 reunion show taping? Sound off in the comments section below.
[Featured Image by Samantha Wallace/Instagram]