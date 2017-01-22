‘Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3’ Hits Xbox One And PC In March, Gamestop Promotes Exclusive Selling Of Hard Copies [Video]

Sony Playstation 4 gamers who love their fighting games are already enjoying the digital PS4 port of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Now Microsoft Xbox One and PC gamers won’t have to wait long as it was just announced the cross-over fighting game will be made available to them in March. On top of that, both Playstation 4 and Xbox One gamers might have the opportunity to purchase hard copies of the game instead of digital copies.

According to a recent article written by Digital Trends, it reports that Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 will be making its way onto the Xbox One and PC this coming March. It is great news for fans of Capcom’s acclaimed cross-over title as they’ve been waiting to play the enhanced version too. As of now, only Playstation 4 gamers are able to play Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 as it became available on the Playstation Store the same day Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite was announced.

For those who missed out the first time Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 came out on the last generation of console systems, the cross-over fighting game, which is technically an enhanced version of the original Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds, featured 50 characters across the Marvel and Capcom universe. From the former, we had X-Men like Wolverine, Storm, and Phoenix, Avengers like Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Hawkeye, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Dormammu, and many others. For the latter, we have Street Fighters like Ryu, Chun-li, and Viper, Dante, Trish, and Vergil from the Devil May Cry Series, Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Albert Wesker from the Resident Evil Series, Spencer from Bionic Commando, Strider Hiryu from Strider, Zero from the Mega Man X Series, and many more. They all fight to save the world from a magnificent threat in the form of Galactus.

It is very cool that this current generation of gamers will be able to enjoy Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 but there are gamers still out there who haven’t jumped on the “all digital” bandwagon just yet. With that in mind, will there be hard copy releases of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3? From what was shown on Gamestop, the answer will possibly be an emphatic yes! On their website, Gamestop has hard copy versions of the Playstation 4 and Xbox One enhanced ports of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Apparently, they are exclusive to the video game sales giant.

The release date given for the hard copy version of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is March 31. That could be a filler date for the game as it spans the whole length of the month. It is expected that the digital copies for the Xbox One an PC will be made available on March 7. It would only make sense to have the hard copies available on that day too.

[Featured Image by Capcom]