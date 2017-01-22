Child Abuse Victims Exposed After Teenager Found Dead In Des Moines: Mother Arrested And Charged

Child abuse victims have been exposed after a teenager was found dead in Des Moines. The mother has been arrested and charged, KCCI reports.

16-year-old Natalie Finn was found dead of emaciation as a result of child abuse in October. The story of Natalie lead Malayia Knapp to come forward with information about the abuse endured to her and her siblings.

Mindy Knapp, 38, was thereafter arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. Malayia revealed that her mother would instruct them to punish each other however they would like.

“They need to speak up. They don’t need to be afraid to stand up for what’s right. They don’t deserve to have anything happen to them. They don’t deserve to be abused.”

Mindy and Anthony Knapp adopted Malayia and her siblings when Malayia was ten-years-old. The girl revealed that her adopted parents would threaten to hurt them all, and forced the siblings to hurt each other.

Sen. Matt McCoy from Polk County was contacted by Malayia in effort to enact tougher child abuse laws. McCoy favored Malayia’s request, further questioning how the Department of Human Services is handling these types of situations.

“We need to follow these kids to 18 at a minimum. I want to have hearings, and I want to know we are doing all we can to make sure our systems are in place and that we are working to protect children.”

Nicole and Joseph Finn, the parents of Natalie, will be arraigned on Monday. They have been charged with kidnapping, child endangerment resulting in death, and the mother is being charged with first-degree murder.

Legislation to be Introduced Following Death of 16-Year-Old Natalie Finn https://t.co/e2D3n0gFfB pic.twitter.com/Wwbvxn987Q — WHO-HD Ch. 13 News (@WHOhd) January 10, 2017

A couple of weeks ago, a Pennsylvania woman, said to be an adoption official, was charged in the rape-murder case of her adoptive daughter, New York Post reports.

Sara Packer, 41, who ironically worked at Northampton County Children and Youth’s adoption Department, was found to be a part of a rape-murder “fantasy” that took the life of her 14-year-old adoptive daughter.

Packer and boyfriend Jacob Sullivan, 44, were recently charged with kidnapping, rape, homicide, conspiracy, and abuse of a corpse in the death of Grace Packer. Grace was reported missing last summer and her body was found in late October.

D.A.: Adoptive mom charged with killing Grace Packer knew then-husband had sexual contact with Grace's foster sister https://t.co/E13259zWLZ pic.twitter.com/y0a8UMtqQ8 — Philly.com (@phillydotcom) January 13, 2017

It was revealed by investigators that Sullivan and Packer used cat litter in attempt to eliminate the decomposition smell of the body that was stored in their attic until the police scared them with a visit. Shortly after, the couple dismembered and disposed of her body, which was eventually found by hunters in a Luzerne County park.

The couple were denied bail and did not make a plea during their arraignment. Sullivan did make an apology to reporters as he was taken into court.

“I’m sorry for what I did.”

The report revealed that the girl had been Sara’s foster child when she was three-years-old, and was eventually adopted by her and her former husband, David Packer.

Further revealed, David Packer has been charged in two separate child sex abuse cases in Allentown. He plead guilty to statutory sexual assault and indecent assault in both cases. Packer was ordered to register as a sex offender and sentenced to six-months to five years in prison. The couple officially divorced in June, just prior to the time that Grace became a victim to a very hideous, disgusting crime.

The New York Post revealed that Ms. Packer worked for the Northampton Children and Youth Adoption Department for seven years before being suspended in January 2010 for undisclosed reasons.

It appears as if adoptive agencies need to take further precautions, and possibly take additional steps to safeguard the children who are apart of the system. Too many instances have occurred where foster and adoptive children became victims to terrible child abuse and crimes. Unfortunately for Natalie and Grace, they are no longer here to stand up for themselves and help bring the criminals, who they called their parents, to justice.

If you or someone you know is a victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453.)

[Featured Image by Thinkstock]