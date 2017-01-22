Beyonce’s Interview: Star Opens Up About Her Mom In Rare Chat With New York Times

Beyonce’s interview days are basically a thing of the past. Since Beyonce’s star power has risen to levels that have allowed her to bypass the press for promotion, she’s basically done just that. It’s a win/win situation for her, really. Even if Beyonce never speaks to the press directly, they’re still going to report on her every move, which will, in turn, extend her reach.

These days, it’s not often that Beyonce graces the media with her presence. Rather, she opts to drop albums out of thin air, and communicate with her fans through her various social media channels, with her obvious preference being Instagram.

Her absence over the last few years has been so noticeable that it prompted The New York Times to publish, “Beyonce Is Seen But Not Heard,” an article that focused on Beyonce’s apparent aversion to the press.

See? A Beyonce interview is a real treat, these days. They occur when she needs to get a message across that would get lost in translation, via social media. When Beyonce does do a rare interview, you can bet that it’s for something near and dear to her heart. In the most recent case, it’s her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson.

The New York Times published a profile on Beyonce’s mother, known affectionately as Miss. Tina. Beyonce’s contribution is brief, but not any less meaningful.

Via email and through her publicist, Beyonce shared some very sweet words in honor of her mother, Tina.

She said, “I think it was important to my mother to surround us with positive, powerful, strong images of African and African-American art so that we could reflect and see ourselves in them.”

“My mother has always been invested in making women feel beautiful,” she added, “whether it was through someone sitting in her hair chair or making a prom dress for one of the girls at church. And her art collection always told the stories of women wanting to do the same.”

Meanwhile, Tina’s other daughter, Solange, who has carved out a lane all her own had this to say about her mom’s interlude on her critically acclaimed album, A Seat At The Table.

“She says things in that interlude that I had been trying to say for the last four years. But my mother has a very special way of communicating, a very special channel that she speaks through that has always felt bigger than her. If my sister and my project feels like an awakening’ to some,” she added, “I am constantly saying that we both grew up in a home with two words: Tina Knowles.”

The love and respect that Beyonce and Solange have for their mom, is apparent. Beyonce, especially, because, she doesn’t really deal with the press anymore. The fact that she broke what seems to be a no-press rule her for mom, shows just how much she means to her With that being said, Miss Tina isn’t the only person who can get inspire a Beyonce interview. That other person? That would be her baby sister, Solange Knowles.

Earlier this month, in honor of her album, A Seat At The Table, Solange was interviewed for by none other than big-sis, Beyonce for the February issue of Interview Magazine.

The Beyonce led interview gave readers a rare peek into the bond that these sisters share, and the amount of mutual respect between them.

Beyonce might be keeping quiet when it comes to the press, but that doesn’t mean that she’s gone anywhere. It just means that she wants to control the narrative surrounding her family and her image. At least, we know that if anyone can summon Beyonce interview, it’s the two women dearest to her.

