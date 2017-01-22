Here Are Five Of The Best Netflix Series For An Easy Sunday Evening

Some of the best Netflix series are their originals, and aside from creating some brilliant content, they were also innovative by being the first to release an entire season of a show all on the same day. This launched the new “binge-worthy” category for Netflix series throughout pop culture; no longer did viewers have to wait an entire seven days to see what happens after an exciting cliffhanger. This led to millions of people watching hours of a show in one sitting.

But not every show on Netflix may be appropriate for a relaxing evening. Black Mirror is a brilliant collection made much in the same vein as The Twilight Zone, but with dark overtones and grim endings, viewers may find that there are better series for a tranquil setting.

Of course, there are titles like A Series of Unfortunate Events, House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and Stranger Things, but most people are aware of those shows. But for millions of new Netflix subscribers, who have reportedly joined over the course of the past several months, there are plenty of gems that need to be discovered.

Easy

This anthology series is about a group of Chicagoans who struggle with love, dating, and life in a modern world. Like most anthologies, some episodes are better than others. Though there are a couple of laugh-out-loud moments, it generally plays out like a light-drama with humorous overtones. With only one season featuring eight 30-minute episodes, Easy is made for some easy Netflix binging.

Flaked

Will Arnett (Arrested Development) stars in this comedy series about a dysfunctional self-help guru who causes more problems than he solves. Flaked has only one season (the second will debut in March 2017), and like Easy, it features only eight 30-minute episodes.

Sense8

If you are looking for something a bit more exciting than romantic anthologies or quirky stories, then this edgy sci-fi thriller should do the trick. Eight people from different parts of the world suddenly find themselves mentally linked to one another. Unfortunately, not everyone appreciates their newfound talents; they are being hunted by a nefarious group of killers.

This Netflix original is one season (the second due in May 2017) with 12 episodes, each averaging about an hour; there is also a special two-hour Christmas episode. This may not be as breezy to get through in one day like the aforementioned Netflix comedies, but it’s a great series to watch over the course of several days. There are powerful and dramatic elements of the show, but it never loses its sense of wonder or adventure.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

There may not be a better show for easy binge-watching than Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. IMDB provides the synopsis for one of the best Netflix series.

“After being rescued from an underground bunker in which she lived the past 15 years, Kimmy Schmidt decides to move to New York to have a normal life. She makes friends with her new roommate Titus, and works as a babysitter for Jacqueline Voorhees, the wife of a billionaire with many issues. Even though many obstacles are thrown her way, Kimmy makes the best of her new life while having to adapt to the new world around her.”

Co-created by Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock) and starring Ellie Kemper (The Office), the witty one-liners flow as heavy as the laugh-out-loud moments in this comedic masterpiece. This series has two seasons (the release date for the third is unknown), and both feature 13 episodes each around 30 minutes.

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day at Camp

Many loved the satirical movie Wet Hot American Summer, which poked fun at teen sex-comedies from the ’80s. The film is set in 1981 at Camp Firewood, and it covers the last day of summer camp for the counselors. And like the series’ title suggests, the series (made 14 years after the feature-length film) centers on the first day of camp.

What makes this Netflix hit so enjoyable is the same thing that worked for the movie — the all-star cast: David Hyde-Pierce, Janeane Garofalo, Paul Rudd, Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler, and Michael Ian Black, to just name a few. The series is only one season, and like other Netflix comedies, it features only eight 30-minute episodes. But not to worry, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later (which will serve as a sequel to the movie) is in the works.

From Flaked to First Day of Camp, some of the best Netflix series are perfect for a smooth evening.

