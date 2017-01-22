‘Sailor Moon R: The Movie’ Adds More Theaters For Its Limited Showing, Where You Can See It

Sailor Moon R: The Movie is being shown in more than 300 theaters for the first time in North America this month, with several showings providing viewers the option of seeing it in the original Japanese language with English subtitles or its brand new English dub. More theaters have been added to the list, and showings are extending into early February.

The animated short Make Up! Sailor Guardians is also playing with the film, and those who see the movie in English also get to watch a brief interview with the English voice cast.

Sailor Moon R The Movie starts tomorrow!

Viz Media has brought the Sailor Moon anime series back to North American audiences with a new English language voice cast, and without the edits and translation changes of the original ’90s dub. Sailor Moon R: The Movie is the first of three movies that tie-in to the long-running anime series. Long before Blu-ray, the film was previously available in the States on home video via VHS and DVD in both edited and uncut versions under the title Sailor Moon R the Movie: Promise of the Rose. The new version of the film has been remastered in high definition, while also delivering the film to audiences as it was originally intended to be seen. Character names in the English version remain mostly unchanged from the Japanese counterpart, and the original score and sound effects remain intact.

As the L.A. Times notes, many fans regard Sailor Moon R: The Movie as the best of the three films. Up until this point in the anime series, Mamoru a.k.a. Tuxedo Mask’s past has been shrouded in mystery due to his amnesia. And although Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask have had their relationship strained before, an old friend from Mamoru’s past puts their love through yet another test all while the villain tries to destroy the world with poisonous flowers — naturally. Of course, the entire troupe of Sailor Guardians is along for the ride and themes of love and friendship abound, which should please its intended audience.

Nationwide screenings start tonight! While supplies last, get a cool mini chara board with one of the Sailor Guardians on it!

Fans who attend the special limited engagement are in for a special treat with their ticket purchase as well. While supplies last at the ticket counter, attendees get a mini-poster featuring one of the five Sailor Guardians in the movie: Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, or Sailor Venus.

While supplies last, you'll get one of 5 cute, premium character boards when you attend the movie

See the trailer for Sailor Moon R: The Movie in the video embedded below, and check to see if the movie is playing in a city near you in the theater listing that follows.

The following is an abbreviated list of the theaters that are still showing Sailor Moon R: The Movie. The full listing can be viewed on the Eleven Arts website. Check with the individual theaters for showtimes, and whether the subtitled or dub version is being shown.

