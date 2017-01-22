Vin Diesel Takes Marvel To Task For Abandoning ‘Inhumans’

Things move rather fast over at Marvel Studios. Just look at their plans for an adaptation of Inhumans, which was originally intended for the big-screen and was even scheduled to debut in Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, because of Marvel’s deal with Sony that saw them acquire a certain webbed-wonder it was later announced that Spider-Man: Homecoming would take its spot of July 7, 2017. By April 2016, Inhumans had been completely removed from Marvel’s production schedule, and the latest speculation is that its characters have been relegated to the small-screen.

There’s one man within the Marvel family that’s a little peeved about the treatment of Inhumans over at the studio, though. That man is Vin Diesel, who, despite the fact that that he was employed by Marvel to voice Groot in Guardians Of The Galaxy, a role he’ll reprise in this summer’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, has taken the studio to task over the lack of an Inhumans film.

Vin Diesel made his remarks regarding Inhumans to Screen Rant while out promoting his titular turn in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. When the topic of Marvel and specifically Inhumans was brought up, Vin Diesel had no qualms in declaring,

“I don’t think Marvel should abandon their opportunity to make a film out of it. I think it could be a huge, huge saga, and if I had more time I would go over to Marvel and have that very conversation. But I think it would be a big mistake for Marvel to abandon their ambitions or their objective or their goals of making it into a film because it would make such a cool universe.”

Vin Diesel is annoyed at Marvel’s trouble with Inhumans because he’s long been linked to a role in the film, even going as far as to eye up the part of leader Blackagar Boltagon, a.k.a., Black Bolt. Despite his interest, Vin Diesel previously told MTV that he would only lead Inhumans if they showed him a “dope script” and a “great director,” adding, “It’s not a matter of me wooing Marvel, it’s a matter of Marvel wooing me.” With all that in mind, Vin Diesel isn’t likely to follow Inhumans down to the small screen.

But despite Vin Diesel’s recent comments, we’re still not completely sure that Inhumans won’t make it into cinemas. That’s because Marvel’s head-honcho Kevin Feige and the rest of his creative team still haven’t figured out exactly what to do with Inhumans themselves.

Kevin Feige made this admission himself back in November when he was out promoting Doctor Strange. During his chat with Slash Film around the time of the film’s release, he made sure to insist that while the plan is still for Inhumans to happen, he just doesn’t know when or in what capacity. Feige smartly made sure to leave some wiggle room for Inhumans to appear in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, as he remarked,

“I think Inhumans will happen for sure. I don’t know when. I think it’s happening on television. And I think as we get into Phase 4 as I’ve always said, it could happen as a movie. I think it would be super cool.”

Despite Vin Diesel’s comments, we’re still all set to see his Marvel return in just a few months time, as he will once again be popping up as the monosyllabic Groot in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Since Groot can actually only say, “I am Groot,” there was every chance that Vin Diesel might have suddenly found himself surplus to requirements when it came to reprising his character. However, Vin Diesel spoke to Collider about why he was still needed in the part, insisting that because he’s voicing Baby Groot in Vol. 2 there are plenty of differences to his portrayal. Vin Diesel explained,

“There is a difference. He couldn’t be more naive as baby Groot. I always think of the Groot that we saw in the first Guardians as a college level Groot. He’s not fully grown yet, but he’s a man. Once he sacrifices himself at the end of the movie, now he has to start all over, so to speak. So we’re going to see this goofy, adorable, baby Groot thing running around the screen. Just kinda learning as he goes. I think people are going to love this movie.”

We’ll hear Vin Diesel’s return as Groot when Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is finally released on May 5, 2017.

[Featured Image by Paramount Pictures]