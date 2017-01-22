Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Over For Good? [Rumors]

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been through many ups and downs when it comes to their relationship. The rumors had stated that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pregnant and that she was seen partying with Justin Bieber. However, if the latest reports are anything to go by, Kourtney Kardashian might just be done with Scott Disick.

Tell me how to love, it's been so long A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:04pm PST

Scott Disick was reportedly accompanying Kim Kardashian to Dubai recently; however, he was nowhere to be seen. In fact, there were reports that Disick had overslept and ignored Kim Kardashian.

“Scott went completely MIA in Dubai and no one knew where he was at. He was supposed to be there to watch over Kim, but no one could find him,” a source told Radar Online.

However, Scott wasn’t taking any of it. He told Kourtney that he wasn’t Kim’s babysitter.

“Scott also told [Kourtney] that he is not Kim’s babysitter and that the reason no one could find him was because he had overslept — ten hours!”

Needless to say, when Kourtney Kardashian talked with Scott Disick, she wasn’t very happy with what was going on. “Kourtney flipped out and when she finally got Scott on the phone, he told her that she has trust issues and that is why she sent that tweet out saying that,” the source told Radar.

It wasn’t a very long time ago that Scott had promised Kourtney he would stop drinking and the two would start their life all over again. “Scott told her that she was one of the only reasons he got sober and that he is more in love with her now than he ever has been,” said sources, the Inquisitr had reported.

And Kourtney and Scott’s kids do want the two to be together. “Of course the kids want them their mommy and daddy to be together forever,” the insider told Radar. Kourtney and Scott have always tried to put a united front for the sake of their kids.

The sources are very hopeful of the fact that Kourtney and Scott would get back together finally and they are going to couples counseling too. “They are still in couples counseling and they will eventually get back together. It is just a matter of time,” the sources have said.

“Scott’s asked to move back into Kourtney’s mansion after Christmas, and the couple has told pals they’re trying for another baby,” an insider revealed.

“Kourtney and Scott get along incredibly well. They have been spending lots of time together and have even been hooking up here and there,” a source told Hollywood Life exclusively.

The Dubai fiasco comes at a time when Scott and Kourtney have been looking to get back together. However, Scott Disick seems to disappoint Kourtney Kardashian over and over again, the Inquisitr had reported. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had said that Scott just “seems to get worse.” It seems like there is not going to be a solution to this problem anytime soon. Scott needs to get his act together or Kourtney Kardashian would not be able to get back to him, even if it’s for the sake of the kids. Kourtney has always maintained that Scott’s drinking is a huge problem and he needs to curb it. However, it’s not clear how far Scott Disick is really willing to go to be with Kourtney Kardashian.

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are going to be back together anytime soon? Do you think Kourtney and Scott are going to have another baby? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]