‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Breaks Two Records As It Becomes Highest-Grossing U.S. Film Released In 2016 And Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide [Video]

The latest movie in the Star Wars saga, a stand-alone movie known as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has been a smash at the box office both domestically and internationally. Because of this, the movie has made many records and now has made two more. Domestically, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the highest-grossing U.S. film to be released in 2016. Worldwide, it has made over $1 billion at the box office.

Starting with the former, a recent article written by Screen Daily reports that the Lucasfilm’s Star Wars saga standalone movie overtook Finding Dory in a weekend in which it wasn’t even No. 1. This does make sense given the fact that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been in at the box office for awhile now. Ergo, it was fourth at the U.S. box office with only $17.1 million with Hidden Figures taking the No. 1 spot at $26 million. However, it is the total that counts as the $17.1 million Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made was just enough for it to overtake the $486.3 million record held by the former No. 1 movie of 2016, Finding Dory. The fact that the weekend was four days long because of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday helped.

Even though Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dethroned Finding Dory, take note that both films are by Disney. As a matter of fact, Disney dominated 2016 with half of its films being in the top 10 in highest-grossing U.S. films for 2016. Right under Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Finding Dory, they have Captain America: Civil War, The Jungle Book (live action version), and Zootopia.

As mentioned earlier, there is another record that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story broke recently. Along with becoming the highest-grossing U.S. film of 2016, it recently crossed the $1 billion mark in worldwide box office sales. According to a written article by The Hollywood Reporter, it reports that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story joined the $1 billion club at the box office the weekend of January 21 and 22. Adding the domestic and international box office totals of $512.2 million and $499.1 million respectively, the movie made a total of $1.011 billion.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the fourth film to cross the $1 billion threshold among 2016 films. The other three are Captain America: Civil War at $1.153 billion, Finding Dory at $1.028 billion, and Zootopia at$1.024 billion. It is currently in last place among the four but once again Disney is standing on top of the world. Given the fact Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been in the box office for 39 days and is no longer ranking No. 1, it is most likely that it will not be able to dethrone the other three movies above it. Besides that, it is probable that Lucasfilm and Disney are concentrating on the supposed next Star Wars story film, the origin of Han Solo.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Disney]