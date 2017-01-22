Damon Lindelof Opens Door To ‘Lost’ Return

Over the course of its six-season run, Lost truly blossomed into a pop culture phenomenon, as millions upon millions of viewers across the world tuned in on a weekly basis to try and figure out exactly what was happening on the hugely mystical island. Even by the end of the show in 2010, most fans couldn’t really answer that question, and they were left thinking that they would never get the explanations they craved.

But now Damon Lindelof, who co-created Lost alongside Jeffrey Lieber and J.J. Abrams and worked as its co-showrunner during its run, has come out and admitted that he expects Lost to return in some capacity. Damon Lindelof made this admission to Entertainment Weekly, revealing that he believes that future storytellers could evolve the Lost universe beyond the original series.

Damon Lindelof explained.

“Carlton [Cuse] and I always said that we welcome any future crack at the [intellectual property]. Lost was bigger than us and bigger than [co-creator] J.J. [Abrams]. There’s something really exciting about the fact that George Lucas sold the Star Wars universe and now the people who grew up watching it are making it. Maybe the same thing could be said for Lost.”

But don’t expect the passengers of Oceanic Airlines Flight 815 to return in any capacity, though. Because the tale of Jack Shephard, Sawyer, Locke, Kate, and the rest of the gang ended with Lost, with Damon Lindelof reminding fans that not only did they see their deaths, but the series showed them their post-death experiences, too. Damon Lindelof continued.

“Those characters not only died, but we showed you their experience post-death. Any new take on Lost will probably have to feature new characters, as it should. As it relates to Lost, which was so heavily serialized, I do think it’s somewhat of a betrayal to go back in and say there’s more story to tell that I just came up with now, especially when we had ample time to end it on our own terms.”

This isn’t the first time that one of Lost’s creators has come out and insisted that he still envisions a future for the franchise. Back in 2014, the show’s executive producer and co-showrunner with Lindelof Carlton Cuse, who since the end of Lost has found success in similar positions on Bates Motel and The Strain, echoed his former partner’s claims during his discussion with Digital Spy.

When quizzed about Lost’s possible return, Carlton Cuse didn’t just remark that he thinks and is hopeful it might happen, but he declared that he thought it was “inevitable.” Carlton Cuse continued.

“I don’t know what it is or how it would work, but I can’t imagine something else won’t be done with the franchise. Disney owns the franchise, it made them a lot of money, it’s hard to imagine it will just sit there idly forever. Damon and I told our story in that world and I assume someone will come along, hopefully having been inspired by our story, or our version of the story, and want to tell their own story.”

Carlton Cuse then went on to talk about how the universe of Lost is so rich and has the chance to span such a long length of time, that it would almost be a waste if other writers didn’t take advantage. Cuse did just this by comparing it to one of the most popular, and most epic tales in literary history. Cuse remarked.

“It’s like the Narnia chronicles. There are seven books, they were all written by C.S. Lewis, but they all visit Narnia at different times and different configurations and different ways.”

