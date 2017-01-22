‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ Preview: Goldberg Returns Before ‘Royal Rumble 2017’

One week after Brock Lesnar made his return to Monday Night Raw — and less than one week before WWE Royal Rumble 2017 — Goldberg makes his own return to WWE’s flagship program to deliver one final message before entering the Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. Twelve spots remain to be claimed in the 30-man battle royal, the winner of which will move on to a main event title match at WWE WrestleMania 33. Three titles from the red brand will be defended at Royal Rumble 2017, as Roman Reigns challenges for the Universal Championship, Bayley challenges for the Women’s Championship, and Neville challenges for the Cruiserweight Championship.

With United States Champion Chris Jericho suspended high above the ring in a shark cage, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens will defend his title against Roman Reigns. While there is one more Monday Night Raw-branded PPV before WrestleMania 33, it seems likely that whoever leaves the Royal Rumble as the Universal Champion will hold that title until April 1 in Orlando. After KO powerbombed Reigns through the announce table to end WWE Raw last week, how will Roman respond this week?

Putting her incredible PPV title match winning streak on the line at Royal Rumble 2017, Charlotte Flair defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley. Despite multiple opportunities, Sasha Banks was never able to defeat Charlotte in a PPV title match. Will Bayley be able to accomplish what The Boss never could? And after Bayley had the last laugh during her encounter with Charlotte last week, what will Ric Flair’s daughter have in store for Bayley this week?

Finally, with twelve spots still open for the Royal Rumble Match, how many more Monday Night Raw superstars will join Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar in the 30-man battle royal? Some WWE Superstars from the red brand that could still enter this Sunday night’s main event include Enzo Amore, Big Cass, Big Show, Bo Dallas, Goldust, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Rusev, Sami Zayn, and any of the competitors from 205 Live (with the exception of Neville and Rich Swann, who will be competing in a Cruiserweight Championship Match). With Goldberg being booked as one of the “odds on favorite” to win — and everyone expecting a Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg rematch at WrestleMania 33 — what will be on Goldberg’s mind just six days before Royal Rumble 2017?

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card

The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, The New Day, Cesaro, Sheamus, The Wyatt Family, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and 12 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw (although it will also include competitors from SmackDown LIVE). Fewer matches are generally scheduled for WWE’s annual January PPV, since the Royal Rumble Match can take upwards of 90 minutes with the lead-in promos and post-match shenanigans. Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page.

Where To Watch WWE Raw

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29, at 8/7c. The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show will begin at 7/6c.

Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription.

