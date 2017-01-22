Kylie Jenner Sued: Did She End Lawsuit By Sharing Artist’s Work To Instagram?

Kylie Jenner found herself at the center of a nasty lawsuit after allegedly using an artist’s work for motivation in her cosmetics line.

Jenner, 19, was called out by makeup artist Vlada Haggerty for finding too much inspiration from her work. Vlada shared the image below as she let it be known who came up the idea originally. She also wasn’t afraid to personally tag Kylie’s business in the post as she informed her followers of the campaign.

“Really @kyliecosmetics? Haven’t you gotten enough ‘inspiration’ from me already? Left is a the work @juliakuzmenko, @brittrafuson and I shot a few months ago and right is @kyliecosmetics new campaign.”

However, it may be all water under the bridge now as Kylie shared some of Haggerty’s latest work to her personal Instagram account. Ky also directs her 84 million followers to check out the MUA’s page in the caption.

“This really is everything. Check out the wonderful makeup art of @vladamua!”

After seeing Jenner’s this week, Harper’s Bazaar asks the question: “Did Kylie Jenner just settle a lawsuit with one Instagram?” It seems it may have since neither party have commented on the looming lawsuit, which may be on its way to getting settled.

Harper’s Bazaar provides the backstory to Kylie’s legal woes as her cosmetics brand used Haggerty’s work as inspiration to promote its 2016 holiday collection.

“…Haggerty claims Jenner stole the idea from a shoot she posted on Instagram months earlier, and then threatened the makeup mogul with a lawsuit for copyright infringement.”

However, Jenner’s brand worked to rectify the issue as it credited Vlada’s Instagram account in the caption, but then eventually deleted the controversial post altogether.

“Kylie Cosmetics later edited their original Instagram caption to credit @VladaMUA—then ultimately deleted the image altogether—but the damage was already done.”

The article states that it seems Jenner and Haggerty may have made up now as the teen makeup mogul shares the artist’s photos.

“With legal action looming, it seems like Jenner and Haggerty might have finally made up. Or at the very least, settled. Jenner just posted an image of Haggerty’s work to her personal Instagram page (and Kylie Cosmetics’s)…”

While Jenner’s Instagram post may prove she and Haggerty are on better terms for the time being, the gold fingers/ombre lips photo isn’t the first time the MUA accused Kylie of stealing her ideas. In fact, Harper’s Bazaar states Kylie Cosmetics’ dripping lips logo is one of Vlada’s ideas. Ouch!

“Jenner’s now-iconic dripping lip logo is a staple in Haggerty’s portfolio of visuals.”

So what did the makeup artist have to say about all of this drama? The site quotes her blog as she addressed the issue of Kylie Cosmetics using her designs.

“It breaks my heart to see how large brands take independent, unprotected artists’ work and use them to multiply their wealth.”

Haggerty’s blog links to several websites that covered Kylie’s initial lip kit release as her brand was first accused of copying artwork in the creation of his now-iconic logo. The Daily Mail was one such site that reported on the controversy as Vlada informed the public it was her artwork copied.

“Earlier this week (December 2015), the Lip Kit By Kylie Instagram page shared a photo of metallic rose gold lips dripping with gloss in a way that strikingly resembles Kylie’s brand logo, prompting numerous fashion outlets to speculate that this was the star’s new lip color.”

This just so happens to be the same exact image Kylie shared of Haggerty’s this week — the rose gold dripping lips.

“But Los Angeles-based make-up artist Vlada Haggerty was quick to point out that the image posted to Kylie’s account was, in fact, her work.”

And now Kylie is giving credit where credit is due as she points her fans and followers in the direction of Haggerty’s Instagram account while using the same photo that started the whole mess in 2015. So perhaps Kylie is telling her fans — and the rest of the world — that she and the makeup artist are on better terms now as she admits to using Vlada’s work as inspiration.

