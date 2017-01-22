Bernie Sander’s Steel Chair And Other 2017 Inauguration Day Tweets To Lighten The Mood [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Trisha Faulkner and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

If there is one thing we will always be able to count on, it is that the internet will continue to be the internet. The internet will continue to be the weird, awkward, hilarious, and bizarre place where just when you think you’ve seen everything – someone posts about something that shocks, amazes, and maybe even disgusts you.

Still don’t believe me? Well, Bustle created a list of hilarious 2017 Inauguration Day tweets and memes that will help you laugh through the pain. And this list? Well, it is just one of many lists with all the hilarious social media posts and pictures floating around the internet about Inauguration Day.

Whether you are or are not supportive of Donald Trump being President of the United States, I think we can all agree the mood is filled with a lot of hate, anger, and sadness right now. There really isn’t as much happiness and laughter as there should be. Fortunately, funny 2017 Inauguration Day tweets can help change that.

After all, if it wasn’t for the internet and social medial phrases such as “Bernie Sander’s steel chair” wouldn’t be trending on Google right now, but I’ll get to that a little later. For now, sit back and enjoy some 2017 Inauguration Day tweets intended to lighten the mood. Just consider putting down the beverage for this one. No one wants to shoot their beverage from their nose while laughing!

Inauguration Day Weather Report

The https://t.co/240qFK2wmo forecast for inauguration day in DC is warm showers. Even God Himself is like, “Lemme troll this guy.” — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 19, 2017

Crash and Burn

Ending Obamas presidency with Trumps inauguration is like if Gilmore Girls ended with Lorelai & Rory crashing a school bus into Luke's Diner — Rob Fee (@robfee) January 19, 2017

I think Gilmore Girls’ fans would probably find this one horrifying. There are some things you just don’t joke about. Ever.

Too Big or Too Small?

I can't decide if this crowd seems too small for a presidential inauguration or too big for a 3 Doors Down concert. — Vincent Casimir (@vncnt_csmr) January 20, 2017

People were joking about the size of the Inauguration Day crowd long before the media and Trump’s association started arguing about it.

Bernie Sander’s Steel Chair

"We are LIVE here at the Inauguration and– wait, what's this! It's, it's, BY GOSH IT'S BERNIE SANDERS WITH A STEEL CHAIR!" pic.twitter.com/kdnyFEjM6n — WORLD STAR FANS (@WorIdStarComedy) January 20, 2017

Thanks to this tweet, the phrase “Bernie Sander’s steel chair” is actually trending on search engines right now. It didn’t take long for a lot of other people to take to Twitter to make jokes about Bernie Sanders and his steel chair. Was this is RAW revenge? Was he going to save America from Trump?

"There it is, Donald Trump is the 45th Presi- WAIT A MINUTE!" "BY GOD ITS BERNIE! BERNIE SANDERS WITH A STEEL CHAIR!!" pic.twitter.com/C5h4g9XNo4 — Alex (@alex_surrey) January 20, 2017

Our reality is crazy but I want the reality where Bernie sanders actually hits Donald trump with a steel chair and it's legal. — fight me (@dadxjokes) January 20, 2017

The phrase Bernie Sander’s steel chair actually goes back to Election Day. Even then, there were a lot of people on social media hoping Bernie would appear and knock Trump out with his steel chair.

I kinda wish life was like WWE now, and this is where Bernie Sanders' music plays and he runs out with a steel chair #ElectionDay — Dan Monaghan (@DanMonaghan87) November 9, 2016

Waiting for Bernie Sanders to come out from under the ring and hitting someone with a steel chair to claim the presidential belt. — Lord Goomba (@ObscureGent) November 9, 2016

Still waiting for Bernie Sanders to come rushing into the ring with a steel chair. He's old so I assume he's just taking it slow. pic.twitter.com/3KymkRyVLZ — DerBigMan (@derbigman) November 9, 2016

Professor Snape Says It All

The President Who Must Not Be Named. — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) January 20, 2017

Whether you are pro or anti-Trump, anyone who is familiar with Harry Potter can appreciate that sometimes a burn is just a burn. This actually wasn’t the only Harry Potter themed tweet.

"I, Michael Pence do solemnly swear … that I am up to no good" *WHITE HOUSE MARAUDERS MAP APPEARS * — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) January 20, 2017

Would Lincoln Be Proud of America Right Now?

How great would it be if the Lincoln statue got up and left. #Inauguration — Mark Forward (@MarkForwardd) January 19, 2017

Special Requests During The Concert

Overheard at the Inaugural Concert :

3 Doors Down "Any requests!"

Crowd "Can we get a different President?"#Inauguration — Tim Hanlon (@TimfromDa70s) January 20, 2017

The State of Maryland Has a Sense of Humor

Crabcakes and humor – that's what Maryland does !! pic.twitter.com/Ac357nlH3R — Mark R. Jacobson (@markondefense) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway’s Patriotic Attire

Why does Kellyanne Conway look like the old New England Patriots logo? pic.twitter.com/swgdHH53v6 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 20, 2017

She was going for patriotic, but she may have overdone it a bit.

Oh, George

There were all sorts of jokes popping up on social media in relationship to George Bush and the plastic he was using to keep dry. Some where questioning why he didn’t just wear a waterproof jacket. Some even thought it looked a little like he was just trapped in the plastic and trying to get out of it. What do you think?

As wack as today is at least we have George Bush tryna put a rain poncho on lmaooo pic.twitter.com/n1rbe91gRx — victoria (@CountOnVic) January 20, 2017

George Bush trying to figure out a poncho at the inauguration pic.twitter.com/SCxC9IdAyt — 7evenSo???? (@7evenSoFuego) January 21, 2017

As you can see, the internet is really nothing more than a joke making machine. Whether you are or are not supportive of Donald Trump, I hope you found this collection of 2017 Inauguration Day tweets to be entertaining. Everyone needs to loosen up and laugh a little! Personally, the tweets of George W. Bush trying to get into his poncho are my favorite from this list. However, I’d love to know your favorite! So, please share them with me in the comments section found down below!

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]