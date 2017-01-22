Donald Trump funny tweets
Bernie Sander’s Steel Chair And Other 2017 Inauguration Day Tweets To Lighten The Mood [Opinion]

If there is one thing we will always be able to count on, it is that the internet will continue to be the internet. The internet will continue to be the weird, awkward, hilarious, and bizarre place where just when you think you’ve seen everything – someone posts about something that shocks, amazes, and maybe even disgusts you.

Still don’t believe me? Well, Bustle created a list of hilarious 2017 Inauguration Day tweets and memes that will help you laugh through the pain. And this list? Well, it is just one of many lists with all the hilarious social media posts and pictures floating around the internet about Inauguration Day.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump [Image by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images]]

Whether you are or are not supportive of Donald Trump being President of the United States, I think we can all agree the mood is filled with a lot of hate, anger, and sadness right now. There really isn’t as much happiness and laughter as there should be. Fortunately, funny 2017 Inauguration Day tweets can help change that.

After all, if it wasn’t for the internet and social medial phrases such as “Bernie Sander’s steel chair” wouldn’t be trending on Google right now, but I’ll get to that a little later. For now, sit back and enjoy some 2017 Inauguration Day tweets intended to lighten the mood. Just consider putting down the beverage for this one. No one wants to shoot their beverage from their nose while laughing!

Inauguration Day Weather Report

Crash and Burn

I think Gilmore Girls’ fans would probably find this one horrifying. There are some things you just don’t joke about. Ever.

Too Big or Too Small?

People were joking about the size of the Inauguration Day crowd long before the media and Trump’s association started arguing about it.

Bernie Sander’s Steel Chair

Thanks to this tweet, the phrase “Bernie Sander’s steel chair” is actually trending on search engines right now. It didn’t take long for a lot of other people to take to Twitter to make jokes about Bernie Sanders and his steel chair. Was this is RAW revenge? Was he going to save America from Trump?

The phrase Bernie Sander’s steel chair actually goes back to Election Day. Even then, there were a lot of people on social media hoping Bernie would appear and knock Trump out with his steel chair.

Professor Snape Says It All

Whether you are pro or anti-Trump, anyone who is familiar with Harry Potter can appreciate that sometimes a burn is just a burn. This actually wasn’t the only Harry Potter themed tweet.

Would Lincoln Be Proud of America Right Now?

Special Requests During The Concert

The State of Maryland Has a Sense of Humor

Kellyanne Conway’s Patriotic Attire

She was going for patriotic, but she may have overdone it a bit.

Oh, George

There were all sorts of jokes popping up on social media in relationship to George Bush and the plastic he was using to keep dry. Some where questioning why he didn’t just wear a waterproof jacket. Some even thought it looked a little like he was just trapped in the plastic and trying to get out of it. What do you think?

As you can see, the internet is really nothing more than a joke making machine. Whether you are or are not supportive of Donald Trump, I hope you found this collection of 2017 Inauguration Day tweets to be entertaining. Everyone needs to loosen up and laugh a little! Personally, the tweets of George W. Bush trying to get into his poncho are my favorite from this list. However, I’d love to know your favorite! So, please share them with me in the comments section found down below!

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]

