Amazon Prime Surprise Sweets Dash Button Launches: Chocolate On Demand

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Amazon has released the ultimate in chocolate gifts: the Amazon Prime Suprise Sweets Dash Button. Yes, that’s right. It’s an on-demand easy push button for chocolate. And not just any chocolate. Amazon is curating small batch chocolates and artisanal treats, which means each box is going to be an adventure.

Of course, because this is a Dash button, you can press it as many times as you want. Keep in mind that each press will send you a new box, and each box costs $18. At least you get free shipping because you’re an Amazon Prime member. But despite the price tag, the boxes themselves look like little boxes just full of happiness.

Even though each box is individually packed, which means that each box is unique, Amazon has given some sneak peeks into what some of the boxes have contained. One example box contained four varieties, three chocolate and one specialty sweet:

Askinosie’s award-winning 62 percent Dark Milk Chocolate Bar

Moonstruck’s stellar Milk Chocolate Truffle Collection

Sweitzer Candy Shop’s chic Champagne Bubbles

B.T. McElrath’s tasty Salted Butter Caramel Bite

Other example boxes are loaded with equally tempting treats. From Nutwhat’s salted almond scribble to a chocolate chip and vanilla whoopie pie from Cape Whoopies to Brandini Toffee’s decadent almond toffee, each box has between four and five pieces of chocolate, caramels, or something else designed to sate your sweet tooth.

So, been waiting patiently for my invite for at least ten minutes now. #AmazonSurpriseSweets LOOK AT THIS BOX! pic.twitter.com/PckTmfVmCt — Jason McBaconsauce (@concretedreams) January 23, 2017

Amazon isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to giving customers a luxurious tour of all things sweet either. Rather than team up with established bigwigs in the confectionary industry, they’ve partnered with artisans as diverse as Brigadeiro Bakery in SoHo, Frans Chocolates, Chocolate Twist, California’s Brandini Toffee, and Cape Whoopies in Maine. Best of all, if you have a local confectionary shop that you think is worthy of being included, you can submit their information for Amazon to review.

If you’re wondering how to get your hands on one of these Surprise Sweets buttons, you have a bit of a wait. As long as you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can request an invitation from Amazon by clicking a link on this page. Then you just have to sit back and wait for an email.

Amazon Dash Buttons have been wildly successful, despite initial misgivings when they first rolled out, with year to year sales quintupling. Customers have taken to the Dash Button so much that in October of 2016, Amazon added over 60 new brands. There are now Dash Buttons for people to reorder Cheez-Its, cat litter, Play-Doh, and Pop-Tarts.

Amazon Dash Buttons have been launched in Austria, Germany, the UK, and Japan, and the majority of brands sold out in the first day. The buttons have an initial cost of $4.99 each, but that amount is credited toward your first Dash Button purchase.

In a new move, Amazon has also created virtual Dash Buttons that are now on their homepage and mobile app allowing you to one-click and purchase whatever you need. Unlike the physical buttons, the new virtual Dash Buttons are created automatically for products that you have either recently ordered or that you reorder often. You can also create your own Dash Button by clicking on the new “Add to Your Dash Buttons” option on specific product’s detail pages. Users get a dedicated Dash Button dashboard that shows all of their chosen buttons, which should make impulse shopping easier.

Amazon has also collaborated with GE to embed Dash Buttons in their appliances. This move has been in talks since the Dash Button was first announced. The first two GE appliances to get integration have built in dispensers that can hold up to two months worth of detergent at a go. That means that the washer will reorder detergent automatically when it senses the dispenser is getting low. The future truly is now.

Our @amazondash integration takes it a step further by integrating directly into the appliance versus a button. Never run out of detergent. pic.twitter.com/7Fu5TK3N5G — GE Appliances PR (@GEAppliancesPR) January 10, 2017

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Dash Button? What about chocolate on demand?

[Featured Image by Waraporn Chokchaiworarat/Shutterstock]