Mark Zuckerberg Recent Actions Could Indicate He Is Running For President In 2020

Mark Zuckerberg is the young founder and current CEO of social media giant Facebook. But he has not quite conquered the world yet with one thing that he has yet to put on his resume, which is U.S. President. Due to the rising popularity of non-establishment candidates following the election of Donald Trump last November, this potential run could not be to unfounded, considering the recent moves that have been announced by Mark Zuckerberg himself.

But there may be some people that say that Mark Zuckerberg is too young to run for president, but that would be wrong if you consider the timeline. Although you do indeed have to be at least 35 years of age to be President, and Mark Zuckerberg is only turning 33 in 2017, that means that he will be 35 in 2019 and that leaves him plenty within the specified age requirement.

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has already grown by $5 billion in 2017 https://t.co/wmjjOZPx0L pic.twitter.com/s9sjGCBhmd — Forbes (@Forbes) January 17, 2017

So why all this talk about Mark Zuckerberg possibly running for President? Well, certain actions by Mark Zuckerberg himself have indicated that he may indeed be preparing to launch a bid for the 2020 presidential race and trying to connect with people in all fifty U.S. states, according to The Hill.

In his announcement, Mark Zuckerberg did indeed say that he would be traveling to all fifty U.S. states in 2017 to meet people. Although Zuckerberg did not specify all of the reasons why he has decided to do this, it does indeed seem to be an early indication that he might be planning a potential exploratory committee for a possible 2020 presidential bid.

Although the tide of current events does show that it is possible for an entrepreneurial businessman to make a successful run for the presidency, it is unclear if Mark Zuckerberg can gather up the necessary mojo needed to make the run.

That could also be what the 50 state tour could be about, considering it is so early in the game to be thinking of a 2020 presidential campaign. Mark Zuckerberg could essentially be using the tour as a way of gauging the level of interest from the people that he meets as to whether or not they would like to see him as president.

In another tide of current events surrounding Mark Zuckerberg, the young Facebook founder and billionaire has also made some changes with his business dealings. According to a new filing with the SEC, Mark Zuckerberg has created a class of “non-shares” that he can essentially invest in without losing control of Facebook. This would also allow him to donate his shares without the loss of control over the social media company Facebook as well.

But the real translation for this move from Mark Zuckerberg is that if he were to serve in a government position, he could essentially still retain control of his company, Facebook, which is perhaps the most powerful communications company in the world reaching millions of people across the globe.

Although Mark Zuckerberg could in some way use his powerful wealth as well as his controlling position with Facebook to gain some major favor with the American people should he decide to run for President in 2020, there has recently been a consensus that using social media to make political gains is a powerful tool and there has not been official backlash from the government for doing so. Donald Trump and his Twitter account is the precedent that has been set here.

Nevertheless, there has been no official announcement from Mark Zuckerberg that he intends to run for President or any public office at this time. So the actions that he has taken recently will just have to be closely monitored and scrutinized as he goes along.

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]