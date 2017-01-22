Melania And Barron Trump Return To New York City After Inauguration Weekend In Washington, D.C.

Melania and Barron Trump spent two busy days in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration and now they’re returning to New York City. It was reported last week that the mother and son would stay at the White House over the weekend following Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Friday.

The new first lady’s spokeswoman told CNN on Sunday that Melania and Barron Trump are headed back to New York for the school week.

“The first lady thanks everyone for their support and a beautiful welcome to Washington. She is returning to New York in advance of the school week and will be splitting her time between Washington and New York for the next few weeks.”

Melania and Barron Trump won’t relocate to the White House full-time until Barron finishes this school year. It’s unclear exactly when Melania plans to come back, but she’ll be spending some of her time between New York and Washington while her husband fulfills his presidential duties. Several reports revealed that the first lady would be in Washington for special occasions or to support her husband in any official functions while she remains in New York with the couple’s 10-year-old son.

CNN also reports that Donald and Melania Trump’s 12-year anniversary was on Sunday. Not much is known about whether they celebrated that on top of all the milestone commemorations that took place over the weekend. For their 10-year anniversary, Trump gave Melania a 25-carat diamond ring.

Melania and Barron Trump were a hit during the inauguration. Melania wore a pale blue ensemble designed by Ralph Lauren. Her white ball gown with a crimson tie was also designed by Lauren.

Barron was a popular figure during the event since television cameras had a chance to focus on him more than ever before. The Trumps’ youngest son looked dapper and older than his years when he was first seen walking with his adult siblings to the podium where his father was to be sworn in as President of the United States. He was in full view of the entire inauguration as he sat behind his father and next to his mother. The nation was as smitten with Barron as they were his mother.

Melania and Barron Trump are close and their bond strengthened throughout the presidential campaign. The strains of the campaign took their toll on Barron and he depended more on his mother for stability, it was revealed. Sources close to the Trumps shared that the campaign was difficult on Barron and his parents just want to make the transition as smooth as possible for him as he prepares to move into the White House later this year.

Barron currently attends Columbia Preparatory and Grammar School in New York City, which averages $45,000 a year tuition for each student. When the Secret Service began accompanying Barron to school, it caused pandemonium among the parents. They feared that their children would be targets of a terrorist attack. Moreover, there was great concern over accessibility to the building, which is located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side since lanes were blocked off and extra security measures were implemented for the first son and his mother.

Melania and Barron Trump will arrive at the White House on a recurring basis until school is out in June. The exact date that Melania and Barron are set to move there on a more regular basis hasn’t been disclosed. It’s anticipated that Barron will attend a private school that his parents find appropriate

