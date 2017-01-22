Chris Brown, Rihanna Meeting In Private After Karrueche Tran Feud?

Chris Brown and Rihanna dating rumors have refused to die down. This may be because the two were said to be in Paris at the same time. Rumors are abuzz on Twitter that Rihanna is in Paris at the moment while Chris Brown is slated to perform in the French capital.

This may not come as a surprise, given that Karruenche Tran and Rihanna have just had a major fight on Instagram, Enstarz has reported. The page, which has now been removed had the Instagram user getting into a fight with Karrueche. Tran seemed to find herself in a feud when she blocked a Tommy Rosiers on Instagram after he mentioned Rihanna and Chris Brown.

Do you think Karrueche Tran still has a soft corner for Chris Brown? The Inquisitr had recently reported that Chris Brown is split between Rihanna and Karrueche Tran. Karrueche Tran had posted a very revealing picture of herself on Instagram to which Chris Brown replied: “Still want it”. Going by the looks of it, it seems like it’s getting pretty hard for Chris Brown to decide who he really wants to be with.

And what about Brown’s relationship with Rihanna? Is this merely a rumor or are the two really getting back together? Ever since Drake has allegedly gotten back together with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna has gotten back into Chris Brown’s arms. How much of it’s true is not clear but this is not the first time Chris Brown and Rihanna rumors have come alive.

Radar Online had earlier reported that the two may be meeting secretly because Chris Brown has changed a lot. “They’re talking every day again and have met up a few times,” said the pal.

The sources have gone on to say that he is much serious than he used to be. “He’s moodier and more serious, but he’s much softer and a borderline feminist these days.” But are these merely rumors or has Rihanna come back to Chris Brown? There are some conflicting reports that say that Rihanna doesn’t want to get back to Chris Brown romantically.

“She made that mistake and will not return to him romantically,” a source has said, Hollywood Life reported.

However, there is no word on whether the two are going to work together. “Could they be friends, could they return and record with each other again? Of course, but that is all it is going to be if Chris has his hopes up he will surely be disappointed in the result.”

However, Chris Brown has more than a reason to get back with Rihanna. His mother seems to think that Rihanna and he would be great together. Joyce Hawkins is urging her Chris Brown to rekindle his romance with Rihanna, Hollywood Life has reported. “Joyce knows that Rihanna is the true love of Chris’ life and wishes they would have worked out long-term.” But it’s not clear if Chris Brown is going to listen to his mother.

The Inquisitr had also reported that Chris Brown was going to have a fight with Soulja Boy over Rihanna. “I was going to chill, but now I’m going to finish this n****. I’m doing it for Rihanna,” Soulja had tweeted. “That was f**ked up how he beat her a** like that smh.”

It’s not clear if the Chris Brown and Soulja Boy fight is going to happen, but it’s clear that Chris Brown and Rihanna romance rumors are not going to die anytime soon.

Do you think Chris Brown is going to get back with Rihanna or is he going to be with Karrueche Tran? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]