Kendall Jenner Wears See-Through Top With No Bra That Reveals Her Breasts Covered With Star Pasties

Kendall Jenner is currently in Paris as she’s been modeling in different shows along with one of her model friends, Gigi Hadid. The two decided to hit the town after their shows and ended up dining at one of the most popular restaurants in the French capital, Fendi, according to The Sun.

???????? A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:49am PST

While Kendall and Gigi might’ve just been hungry, it was their attire that was the talk of the town as the models left little to the imagination when it came to their outfits. Jenner wore a see-through black top with no bra that revealed her breasts only covered with two star pasties. It was quite the interesting attire as the temperature in Paris was minus five degrees Celsius.

Hadid, on the other hand, wore a short black dress that revealed her long legs and covered up with a fur coat.

Both Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid also took to social media to express their support for the Women’s Marches around the world that protested Donald Trump’s inauguration. Many women feel that electing Trump means that their rights will not equal to men’s.

i wish i could have been a part of this amazing history. beyond proud. A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:05am PST

Thank you for beautifully demonstrating how to put gender, race, religion aside & come TOGETHER for what is right. #WomansMarch???????? — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 22, 2017

my biggest hope is that today inspires many more acts of togetherness and LOVE, to stand up for everyone — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 22, 2017

Jenner’s half-sister, Kim Kardashian West also used social media to thank Barack Obama for his eight years as president of the United States. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted some rare pictures of herself, husband Kanye West, and daughter North with Obama to Twitter on Friday.

Thank you Mr. President. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/0zNGpUAYP1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 21, 2017

What an era! I posted some amazing memories on my website/app! I can’t wait to show these to my kids one day!???????? pic.twitter.com/RvkM2WbjuN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 21, 2017

Northie! She fell &was crying.Potus gave her White House M&Ms & I wanted 2 save them 4memories so wouldn’t let her eat them&she cried again???? pic.twitter.com/eGcl24oOcf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 21, 2017

Kim also mirrored Kendall Jenner and GigiHadid’s decision to share her support for women across the country on Saturday by tweeting out some messages about the Women’s Marches.

So proud of the women & men who stood up for what is right & are determined to make this world a better place for our children pic.twitter.com/c8XvfdMGpW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2017

Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2017

If you’ll remember, Paris is the city where Kim Kardashian was robbed of over $10 million worth of jewelry. According to police sources, the jewelry has likely already been melted down, re-cut, and sold on the black market.

Kardashian told police that she was only wearing a robe when men dressed as police held her at gunpoint and tied her up in her hotel room on the night of October 2, 2016. Kim’s bodyguard was out with her sisters at the clubs in Paris when the robbery happened which led to West and Kardashian firing him.

Kim only recently began putting herself back in the spotlight after the whole ordeal. Many sources said that she was having a tough time coping with the incident which resulted in a social media blackout that last months.

