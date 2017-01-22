Aziz Ansari’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue Took Aim At Donald Trump, Accused Supporters Of ‘Casual White Supremacy’

Aziz Ansari delivered the first Saturday Night Live monologue since the inauguration of Donald Trump. The comedian had plenty of material to work with after the inauguration festivities followed by an even bigger Women’s March on Washington that took place the following day.

“Crazy couple of days, man,” Ansari began. “Yesterday, Trump was inaugurated. Today, an entire gender protested against him.”

Ansari was charged with falling in line with other “soapbox comedians” according to NPR, who are using their spotlight to highlight social issues first, bringing up things like the election of Donald Trump and talking about all of the criticisms that the current POTUS is dealing with before hitting the crowd with humor.

That’s exactly what Aziz Ansari did on the set of Saturday Night Live and it still isn’t getting old.

Aziz Ansari took on the topic of division in America and even compared Donald Trump to Chris Brown. He said that we shouldn’t “demonize” all of the people who voted for Trump because as he put it, “we’re talking about 63 million people.”

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown, where it’s like, ‘Hey, man! I’m just here for the tunes.'”

SNL next week. A photo posted by @azizansari on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

The real problem with Donald Trump’s presidency according to Aziz Ansari, is that small group of Americans who are using Trump’s presidency as an excuse to show their racism in an overt way.

“The problem is, there is a new group. I’m talking about this tiny slice of people that have gotten way too fired up about the Trump thing for the wrong reasons. I’m talking about these people that as soon as Trump won they’re like, ‘We don’t have to pretend we’re not racist anymore!'”

That’s when Ansari said that they’re just going to have to go back to pretending. Then he went on to mock the racists with all of the progress that minorities have made in America including having an African American president, the success of Hamilton on Broadway, minorities playing major roles in Star Wars, and a handful of very successful television shows that feature minority casts.

Aziz likened the group to a new “lowercase KKK” that he dubs “casual white supremacy” popping up ever since Donald Trump won the election. According to Ansari’s SNL monologue, the group of “casual supremacists” that he has encountered aren’t all that swift.

While many celebrities have threatened to move away from the United States after the election of Donald Trump, Ansari says that he’s not going anywhere. After all, his parents immigrated here from India to South Carolina. After living in one of the reddest states in America for years, he said they finally moved to another state. They went right across the border to North Carolina which is almost as red as the state to the south.

While delivering a few laughs in his Saturday Night Live monologue, Aziz Ansari was mostly serious. He offered up a challenge to Donald Trump to denounce casual white supremacy and the support that he receives from the alt-right groups such as the one run by Richard Spencer.

“I think Trump should make a speech,” Ansari said. “A real speech denouncing the lower-case KKK. Don’t tweet about me being lame or the show. Write a speech. A real speech. Because these people are out there, and it’s pissing a lot of people off. And I think it could make a difference. Because other presidents have done things like this, and it has helped. Hate crimes and stuff that went down.”

Aziz Ansari even went as far as to praise George W. Bush, who aside from Donald Trump, might be one of the least popular presidents in recent history. However, the younger Bush was quick to squash some of the racist things that Trump is letting happen. Then he changed directions and talked about the huge turnout at the Women’s March on Washington and the supporting marches in other cities across America and across the rest of the world.

“If you’re excited about Trump, great. He’s president. Let’s hope he does a great job,” he said. “If you’re scared about Trump and you’re very worried, you’re going to be OK, too. Because if you look at our country’s history, change doesn’t come from presidents. Change comes from large groups of angry people. And if Day 1 is any indication, you are part of the largest group of angry people I have ever seen.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]