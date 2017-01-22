‘Girl Meets World’ Star Rowan Blanchard’s Speech At Women’s March Was Incredibly Inspiring

Rowan Blanchard’s speech at the Women’s March On Washington has been praised for being incredibly inspiring. Even though the 15- year-old actress was one of the youngest celebrity speakers in attendance, it was evident that the momentous occasion was not lost on her.

The Women’s March on Washington took place on January 21. The march was intended to be a peaceful protest to show opposition to President Donald Trump and his future policies that many feel to be anti-women. It included millions of women, men, and minorities of every kind, from all over the world, hoping that their collective efforts would be enough to bring about change on core women’s issues such as access to healthcare and bridging the pay gap.

Rowan Blanchard attended the protests in L.A, although there were other protests held all around the country and the world, according to Just Jared Jr. With poise, grace, and confidence, Rowan spoke in front of a crowd of thousands of people and shared her experience with post-election anxiety, a feeling many Americans can relate to.

“When Barack Obama was elected President on November 8, 2008, I was eight-years-old,” said Rowan Blanchard.

“I didn’ process this day as political, Instead, it felt like a day of pure celebration. The feeling of hope was palpable.”

The results of the November 8, 2016, however, prompted a different response in Rowan, who had held a viewing party with her friends.

“Midway through, my mother called me crying, and what followed next still feels like a blurry movie,” she said. “We saw red.”

In the aftermath of the election, the next day, and the days since, she felt detached from the “the place she calls home.” But, instead of harping on her negative feelings, she felt more inspired than ever to get out and enact change with her peers because she realized there is strength in numbers. Rowan Blanchard’s speech also touched on as well as the importance of inclusiveness in feminism–in regard to women of color as well as trans women—and the responsibility of those in a place of privilege to use their voice for all, as well the power young people can yield if they work together,

Later on, Blanchard added, “My generation may not have had a technical legal voice in this election, but that doesn’t stop me from saying that we are arguably the most politically active one.”

Later in the day, Rowan reflected on the historic occasion, via her Instagram, A photo of Rowan’s speech, in front of a sea of people was captioned, ” So unbelievably humbled to speak on behalf of a generation so active and aware. Thank you for inspiring and educating me everyday. I go to the best school in the world.”

Rowan Blanchard’s speech wasn’t for her own benefit. She didn’t attend the protest in Los Angeles to be cool, or for a photo op. Long before this election, Rowan has been active for women’s rights around the world and using her platform for good, according to Bustle.

She has spoken at the UN’s Women Conference and protested against Donald Trump, She has also advocated for more inclusiveness in feminism.

Rowan’s speech shows that she knows there’s power in your voice, no matter your age. Blanchard is not even of legal age, yet she realized that if you have something valuable to say, people will listen and it can make a difference. You just have to get out there and let it be heard.

If you would like to hear her speech in full, you can check it out below. Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]