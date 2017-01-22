Donald Trump’s Wife: What Do We Know About First Lady Melania Trump?

President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, have been shrouded in controversy since before Trump even announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States. While spouses of presidential candidates have often played large roles in campaigns, Melania kept a rather low profile as Donald Trump campaigned for the office.

The former model was born in Slovenia when it was still part of Yugoslavia, making her the only first lady to have been born and raised in a foreign country in addition to being the first immigrant first lady since John Quincy Adams’ wife, Louisa Adams, who was born in London, England.

Other notable firsts of the first lady include being the first to speak several languages fluently as well as the first to have modeled nude.

Despite her risqué past, Donald Trump’s wife said back in 1999 (when Trump first announced he was thinking of running for president) that if she ever became first lady, she would be traditional.

”I would be very traditional. Like Betty Ford or Jackie Kennedy. I would support him,” reported the New York Times.

While it is yet to be seen how traditional she will be, Melania Trump’s inauguration outfit did channel former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Her blue dress was reminiscent of the now-iconic outfits worn by the wife of JFK.

This is not the first time that a comparison has been drawn between Melania Trump and a former first lady. In July, Melania drew criticism for delivering a speech with passages that were copied almost verbatim from a 2008 speech given by Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, according to Inquisitr.

Two sections in particular drew criticism. “From a young age, my parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say and keep your promise; that you treat people with respect,” said Melania Trump.

The words were strikingly similar to those in Michelle’s speech. “You work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say you’re going to do; that you treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don’t know them, and even if you don’t agree with them.”

The other troublesome section was worded as, “We want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them,” in Trump’s wife’s speech.

Michelle Obama’s original speech contained the words, “”We want our children — and all children in this nation — to know that the only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

According to Cosmopolitan, Donald Trump met his future wife in 1998 at a Fashion Week party in Manhattan. He was separated from his second wife, Marla Maples, by this time and tried to get the model’s number. She refused. He was 24 years her senior, and Melania was wary of Trump’s reputation as a ladies’ man.

Trump ended up giving Melania his phone number, and the rest is history.

Melania and Donald have one child together, a ten year old son named Barron Trump.

While there are rumors that Melania is not interested in fulfilling her duties as the first lady and that her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, will take over most of the duties, she has weighed in on several political issues including immigration. She seems to be in favor of strict immigration policies, as she told Harper’s Bazaar.

I came here for my career, and I did so well, I moved here. It never crossed my mind to stay here without papers. That is just the person you are. You follow the rules. You follow the law. Every few months you need to fly back to Europe and stamp your visa. After a few visas, I applied for a green card and got it in 2001. After the green card, I applied for citizenship. And it was a long process.

While Donald Trump is moving into the White House, his wife plans to stay in New York City with Barron as he finishes up the school year.

[Featured Image by Marc Nozell|Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and Resized|CC By 2.0]