Brad Pitt, Kate Hudson Romance Rumors Persist, Oliver Hudson Jokingly Dismisses Them

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson may or may not be dating, but either way, her younger brother finds all the noise about the two being an item downright hilarious.

“He drinks out of the f—king carton and he leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump,” Oliver Hudson recently joked about all the rumors on social media.

The Rules of Engagement star later added of speculation Hudson has already moved in with Angeline Jolie’s ex-husband, “he’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother.”

Hudson’s stabs at humor aside, rumors of Hudson and Pitt growing closer remains the talk of much of Hollywood. All the chatter has continued despite Gossip Cop recently shutting down a Star Magazine report that had the two engaging in “secret hookups at her Hollywood mansion.”

The mag also claimed Pitt was enamored by the idea of being with someone “so radically different from Jolie.”

The magazine also quoted a source as insisting Hudson’s easy spirit and carefree nature were helping Pitt bounce back from the nasty breakup he had with Jolie, and the two already had the blessing of Hudson’s mom Goldie Hawn.

After 12 years together, the last two as man and wife, Pitt and Jolie split late last year, with her requesting full custody of their six kids in her subsequent divorce petition. In her filing, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested she be allowed to retain possession of “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects,” along with all earnings accrued after the date of their official separation.

Jolie now has physical custody of the children in a temporary arrangement, as attorneys for the two work to hammer out a permanent agreement.

In the immediate aftermath of their widely-publicized split, the two kept a lower profile but in recent times Pitt has publicly moved to come out of his shell. He recently attended the Golden Globe Awards, where he took the stage as a presenter and was also recently spied at a charity event hosted by singer Sting.

Pitt’s film company also produces the smash-hit drama Moonlight, which is now up for several awards and is even receiving early Oscar buzz.

Meanwhile, the stress of the split is rumored to still be heavily weighing on Jolie, with the critically-acclaimed actress reportedly now as small as she’s ever been.

“Insiders are claiming that she is just 78 pounds,” said a source.

“She is so frail, everyone around her is fearing for her health. She has been emotionally strained since the split from Brad and it has affected her appetite.”

Jolie’s condition has become so alarming, several media outlets have reported even Pitt has expressed concern, asking mutual friends of the former power couple to step in to make sure she is okay.

The 41-year-old actress was also recently spotted shopping with one of her daughters in L.A., where she reportedly looked frail and taut. In a recent photo of her posted on Celebsnow, she wore dark-colored glasses and appeared to be layered in all black clothing, presumably to give the appearance that she was bigger than what she actually might be.

More recently and perhaps for no other reason than the welfare of their children, Pitt and Jolie have seemingly sought to lessen their public attacks on one another. The two also recently hired a judge that assures at least some of their legal proceedings will be held in a setting and a private courtroom.

Pitt and Jolie first went public with their relationship in 2004 after working together on the set of the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. At the time, he was still married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

