Jill Duggar Dillard Dives Into Abortion Debate — Acknowledges Planned Parenthood’s Other Medical Services

The Duggar family has a very pro-life reputation, and Jill (Duggar) Dillard stepped into the online discussion on Sunday to affirm her own stance. Jill’s feelings about abortion have particularly been a subject of conjecture (despite previous posts from her) since she and husband Derick Dillard moved to Central America, where Zika virus has been a concern and could cause complications during pregnancy or danger to the unborn child. On Sunday, she made it clear as she announced she would be joining the Duggar family at a protest against Planned Parenthood.

However, Jill didn’t stop there — she followed comments on her post for some period of time, responding to participants who discussed other services Planned Parenthood provides, and her mother-in-law, Cathy Dillard, also dove in with an assertion about one service she claims no one can receive at a Planned Parenthood office.

Jill Dillard posted this on Instagram, inviting the public to join Cross Church, the Duggar family, and the Dillard family, as they walked with March For Life.

Join us today at 2:30 for the March for Life and/or at 3:30 at the support for life rally! #crosschurch #prolife #everylifematters A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:45am PST

Many followers chimed in to let Dillard know that Planned Parenthood provides a range of other services: cancer screening, birth control, and counseling.

Jill acknowledged this, responding

Yes, I understand that isn’t ALL they do, but they do perform abortions. #prayingforournation

Her mother-in-law, Cathy Dillard, also stepped into the debate to let Jill Duggar Dillard’s audience know that she disagrees with one service some asserted could be received from Planned Parenthood offices.

PP does not do mammograms.

In fact, Planned Parenthood addressed this matter directly in 2012.

In short, Planned Parenthood helps women nationwide get access to mammograms, as part of the range of health care Planned Parenthood health centers provide to nearly three million people a year. Planned Parenthood doctors and nurses do this like any other primary care provider or ob-gyn does.

The organization does not claim to provide mammograms directly, but to provide referrals.

However, the answer is more complex, since, as Fact Check points out, some Planned Parenthood offices have sponsored events with mammography vans brought in to provide the service free of charge — making it entirely true that some women have received mammograms through their Planned Parenthood clinics.

Neither Jill Duggar Dillard nor Cathy Dillard delved any deeper into the discussion, but it continued, with many followers saying that if Jill and the Duggar family want their reproductive choices to be respected, they should respect the rights of others to make their own choices as well.

Jill’s sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald, didn’t take politics to social media the day of the March For Life. Instead, she constrained herself to posting praise lyrics.

Hallelujah! what a Savior!

Hallelujah! what a Friend!

Saving, helping, keeping, loving,

[Jesus] is with me to the end. — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) January 22, 2017

However, Jessa’s husband and in-laws joined Jill in expressing opinions on pro-choice politics, women’s’ rights, and abortion this week.

Duggar son-in-law Ben Seewald shared a spoken word poetry video from Living Waters, speaking against abortion.

Ben’s family also spoke out yesterday, saying that women who joined yesterday’s Women’s March have neither dignity nor class, and instead, “fight for death.”

Women of the world who are marching by the thousands, I am ashamed to call you sisters today. You do not fight for women's rights. You have no class. You have no dignity. You fight for death. A photo posted by SeewaldFamily (@seewaldfamily) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:13am PST

The family that became linked to the Duggar household by marriage later added that American women have the most rights of any nation.

…we have the most women’s rights. By true men and by our country, we are respected. We are honored. We are cherished.

Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, also didn’t address the abortion debate, though he did take time on social media to call for prayer for President Donald Trump.

We need to pray for President Trump and hope for his success. That's Biblical, and I will do it just as I did for former President Obama. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) January 22, 2017

On the Duggar Family Official page, Jill’s parents didn’t get involved in any direct debate, merely invited people to join the March For Life and expressed their belief.

Today, here in Arkansas and across the nation, the annual March for Life will take place. It’s a moment when millions across the nation come together to honor the unborn lives lost to abortion in our nation and to encourage our society to embrace a culture of life—one that protects the unborn, the elderly and the most vulnerable among us. Every life is precious!

The Duggar family may not have said more than this planned post, but they have made their stance clear over the years, joining pro-life marches (the video above is from 2015), posting photos of anti-abortion baby clothing, and using photos of the Duggar kids wearing anti-abortion t-shirts to advertise for pro-life organizations.

#HappyMothersDay to all the Moms out there — even Moms of pre-born lil ones! #prolifegen A photo posted by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on May 10, 2015 at 5:18pm PDT

We're loving our new pro-life t-shirts from www.prolifeworld.com! #StandTrue A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Apr 29, 2014 at 7:56am PDT

Bearing all that in mind, Jill Duggar Dillard’s overall expressed position today isn’t surprising — though some viewers may be surprised that she did acknowledge other services Planned Parenthood provides.

[Featured Image by Jill Duggar Dillard/Instagram]