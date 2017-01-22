Barron Trump: Katie Rich And Others Need To Lay Off Donald Trump’s Son

Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump, is in an unfortunate position, and it has resulted in behavior by some in entertainment and by people on social media that crosses the line of decency. He is a 10-year-old boy and deserves to be treated by those of us who do not know him with the same respect we would give any other 10-year-old boy. Sadly, there seem to be many who don’t understand this.

The latest public attack on Barron Trump was a tweet by Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich. The New York Post reports that the tweet was up for three hours before Rich deleted it and making her account private. Here is one of the retweets of her comment.

The SNL writer received a flurry of attacks in response to her comment, among them those who called it “ignorant” and another who questioned “Who thinks insulting kids is funny?”

Then there was the Rosie O’Donnell incident back in November when she suggested that Barron Trump may be autistic. Her support for this suggestion? A video of Barron that mostly included footage from his father’s election victory speech. In the video, he yawned, clapped with little enthusiasm, and generally seemed pretty emotionless. This behavior, she suggested, could be an indication of autism. Rosie came under by many who reminded her that he is 10-years-old and really was behaving like a normal kid that age who stayed up until 3 a.m. Barron’s mother Melania called her out in a letter, and O’Donnell tweeted an apology.

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Bill and Hillary, has come to Barron’s defense.

Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

Words from someone who has been in his shoes.

Barron Trump is ten years old – a child. Many of us know what it feels like as a kid to be attacked for things you have no control over. It’s hurtful and unfair. Barron is a child whose father just became president. He can’t control that. He had no say in that. And he, like every other child, deserves to be allowed to grow up without worrying about what other people are going to say. He probably does enough of that anyway, he doesn’t need anyone to encourage it.

Also making headlines last week was that Barron seemed to be absent from some pre-inauguration events. This was headline worthy. The absence of a ten-year-old boy. A boy who seems to be the butt of someone’s joke every time he does appear in public. The poor kid can’t win.

From the moment Donald Trump won the nomination of the Republican Party, American politics have been even more heated than usual. People have strong feelings about him, one way or the other. It’s been a period in American politics that has brought out the worst in some people. Social media is full of people attacking each other for their support for or opposition to him. Is it acceptable to question and challenge what he does as President of the United States? Absolutely. It’s our duty to be informed about and involved in decisions that are made about our country. It is not, however, acceptable to go after his 10-year-old son. It’s basic human decency. It shouldn’t even be an issue.

The fact that Barron Trump seemed less than enthused at his father’s campaign event has absolutely no effect on us as a country. His presence or absence at any public event has absolutely no effect on us as a country. And frankly, it’s none of our business. Let him be. Give him the same consideration you would give any 10-year-old child. Show him some simple common courtesy.

