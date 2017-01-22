Kristen Stewart’s Next Directed Film Will Be More ‘Political’ And About Gun Control

Kristen Stewart seems to be enjoy directing so far and has already announced that her next directorial effort will be about gun control. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart talks about her first directed short Come Swim and how her next project will be more “political.”

Stewart, who first become a household name because of the Twilight franchise and later went on to win the César Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Clouds of Sils Maria, admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she was initially nervous about bringing her first directorial effort to Sundance.

Stewart’s directed short Come Swim is described as a diptych that looks at a man’s emotional suffering from two different perspectives, how society perceives his behavior and how the man himself experiences it internally and is saturated with this sense of self-aggrandized pain. The actress-cum-director confessed that she was afraid people might not resonate well with the subject matter of Come Swim, considering the timing of the film’s premiere (it premiered on January 19, a day before President Trump’s presidential inauguration) and how there seems to more pressing issues at stake now.

“My movie is about some guy who goes through heartbreak and who is super sad about it, and it feels really first-world, white-people problems. I came here a little nervous about it considering the timing. I was, like, people are going to be like, ‘this doesn’t matter.'”

Stewart also went on to describe how the political climate of the times also has effects on the arts being produced during that era.

“Read anything that people were doing when things needed to change. It was markedly different. It wasn’t about just basic emotions. It was really about something.”

The actress then jokingly added that her next project was going to “kick ass.” When asked about what her ideas for her next project would be, Stewart responded that it would be about gun control.

In another interview with Variety, Kristen Stewart was asked whether she had a message for young women who look up to her as a role model and who are now scared because Donald Trump is president. While Stewart initially deflated the somberness of the question with a semi-mocking message to the camera, “Ladies, stand up for yourselves,” she immediately followed up with a more serious and heartfelt assessment of the situation.

“I’ve never been the most politically-charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s so humanitarian. It’s like…I was really disappointed that I couldn’t be in D.C. for the march. I was like, I’m sure somebody is doing something here (Park City, Utah) and they are and I’m really thankful for that.”

Stewart went on to give advice to a younger generation of girls who might feel more vulnerable with the advent of a new administration.

“I would just say be a part of what you believe in, whichever way that is. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel, but I’m pretty sure that we all feel the same way.”

On January 21, Kristen Stewart joined many other celebrities, including Chelsea Handler, Charlize Theron, Laura Dern, Jessica Williams, John Legend, Maria Bello, Rooney Mara, and Nick Offerman in the Women’s March in snowy Park City, Utah. Despite weather issues, the turnout of the Women’s March in the Utah town reached nearly 8,000 people at the end, according to Deadline.

Chelsea Handler, Jessica Williams and Kristen Stewart were among those spotted at the women's march at Sundance https://t.co/PI5nD6CtKQ pic.twitter.com/gIcm10lrpA — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) January 21, 2017

Kristen's co-star Maria Bello, Laura Dern and Charlize Theron were also there – Maria's speech here –> https://t.co/JbHcXgQBde #MarchOnMain pic.twitter.com/ItLb5KN12e — ItsOKtobeYOU (@Itsoktobeyouorg) January 21, 2017

In addition to promoting Come Swim and developing her new film, Stewart will also be busy making her debut as host of the February 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, according to Vulture. Given the fact that Come Swim, her first short and a passion project of Stewart’s, took four years to come together, there’s no telling when Kristen’s Stewart’s next directed film will come out, but we’re looking forward to the film’s purportedly political bent.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]