Keke Palmer Accused Trey Songz Of Secretly Filming Her And Using Footage Without Her Consent

Trey Songz released his new song “Pick Up The Phone” on YouTube on Friday and Keke Palmer makes a cameo in the music video. The problem is, Keke never gave Trey permission to film her or to put her in the music video and she is livid. Keke jumped on Instagram to call out the R&B singer, accusing Songz of “sexual intimidation” among a host of other things.

Although admittedly, there have to be some details missing from both Keke Palmer’s rant about not wanting to be in the video as well as Trey Songz’ response to that rant, it looks like this latest drama might actually blow up bigger than a social media feud.

It all started on Twitter when a fan of both Keke and Trey checked out the new music video for “Pick Up The Phone” and commented on seeing her in it. Keke saw the fan comment and went off on Trey Songz, blasting the singer for using her likeness in the music video without her permission.

“This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey?” Palmer wrote on Instagram. “After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time.”

Keke Palmer claims in her Instagram rant that she told Trey Songz no, that she did not want to be in his music video and that he tricked her into filming for it. She claims that Trey agreed not to put her in the video but wanted to show her his idea for his latest YouTube release. To that, Keke agreed and that’s where she says the footage of her came from.

“Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle,” Palmer ranted on. “Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘let me just show you the idea’?? Wow.”

What ever happened to contracts and signing releases when it comes to making music videos? It seems that there should be some paperwork with Keke’s signature on it if she did consent to make a Trey Songz music video.

The singer already responded to Keke Palmer’s claims and he doesn’t seem to be taking her anger seriously. The singer wrote the following and then added a whole bunch of hashtags:

“So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything. However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too. Words to anyone who’s being tested right now…I feel you, it’ll pass, I’ve been in a million storms…they all pass. Don’t let the noisy thoughts of others drown your inner voice, or inner peace for that matter.”

Trey Songz wasn’t done responding to Keke Palmer’s accusations and took to Twitter to continue. There he seemed to go on a bit of a rant about how Keke could have called him. Clearly, Trey Songz would prefer to keep their beef private even though she alleges that he made an unauthorized recording of her public.

“Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action,” Trey Songz tweeted. “I don’t do this twitter s**t, girl you know me and got my number f**k outta here.”

Who are you siding with in the drama between Keke Palmer and Trey Songz over whether she gave permission to be in his “Pick Up The Phone” music video? Be sure to check out the music video above, as well as the social media back and forth and tell us what you think in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]