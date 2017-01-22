‘Flip Or Flop’ Couple Divorcing May Have Been A Good Thing For The HGTV Show’s Ratings [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Trisha Faulkner and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s relationship may have been a flop, but the couple’s television show Flip or Flop on HGTV is anything but.

Per TMZ, the couple’s television show is currently dominating television ratings and it is likely because of all the drama surrounding the fact that they are divorcing. After all, it is not uncommon for anywhere from three to four slightly different worded phrases involving the HGTV couple and the fact that they are divorcing to be trending on social media platforms and search engines. The Flip or Flop couple have been trending on social media and search engines for weeks now.

Naturally, fans of Flip or Flop are pretty sad to learn the couple they love watching on television is divorcing, but the network itself likely isn’t too upset as the series is dominating ratings.

Since it came into light that the Flip or Flop couple would be divorcing, the show snagged more than 2 million viewers, beating out all of the other shows during the Thursday line-up. This is compared to an NBA game which snagged 1.4 million views and a second NBA game which snagged 1.2 million views, TMZ reports.

Sure, Tarek and Christina El Moussa may not want to have anything to do with each other because they are divorcing. But, all of the drama is obviously good for business (and probably their pockets). The two on multiple occasions said they would continue to work together on a professional matter and for the sake of their children. So, is it really in the best interest of the couple for the show to end when the contract is up?

There is a lot of speculation as to whether or not the network is bringing the series back for another season; and there was also talk that the only reason the show was continuing at this point was because contracts forced the couple to continue. However, from a financial standpoint, it seems like it would be in the best interest of both the Flip or Flip couple and the HGTV network to continue the series. After all, who doesn’t love some drama?

Per TV By The Numbers, at least four older episodes of Flip or Flop have recently been among the top 100 highest-rated cable TV shows since the drama surrounding the couple divorcing started.

It was back in December that the HGTV couple first announced they were separated. This announcement was made only after news broke that the cops were called to their home because Tarek was wielding a gun. No charges were filed at the time and it was shrugged off as a misunderstanding, but it showed HGTV fans just how rough the relationship between the Flip or Flop couple currently was.

Initially, the couple claimed they were not divorcing. They were just going to be separated. Things changed, however, when Tarek filed for divorce on January 10. In filing divorce, Tarek requested joint custody of their children as well as spousal support from his wife. Christina is reportedly dating the family contractor Gary Anderson. It is unclear how long she has been dating Gary as some rumors speculate she may have cheated on Tarek with Gary. Tarek has also been linked to having a relationship with their nanny.

Happy with the way this home turned out! Painted in perfectly paired colors from @hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams. If you're looking for eclectic color that works together, try the Timeless Beauty Color Collection! #Ad A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Nov 9, 2016 at 9:32am PST

Be honest, have you been more drawn to watch Flip or Flop since drama surrounding the couple divorcing started to swirl? Please, share your thoughts with me on Tarek and Christina El Moussa divorcing in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]