U.S To Host International UFO Conference In February, Experts To Shed Light On Aliens And Extraterrestrial Life

The 26th Annual International UFO Congress will be hosted in Arizona this year. The three-day conference will be held from February 15 to 17, during which UFO and alien experts will shed light on various topics, including contact with alien life forms, paranormal experience, alien abductees’ civil rights, crop circles, and media bias in UFO coverage.

New evidence suggesting the presence of aliens and UFOs are coming out every day.

According to a recent report by Inquisitr, as of 1976, approximately 15 million people in the U.S. have reported seeing UFOs and alien beings. More than 2,000 contact cases have been reported, and about 700 landings have left trace evidence. This was brought to light by physicist Don Elkins.

“There is no longer any real doubt that UFOs exist. The question is: Who are they? And why are they here? It is quite possible that understanding them is the most important endeavor which we can undertake. There are thousands of people around the world who are quite certain that they know at least some of the answers to the riddles of these elusive manifestations,” said Elkins.

Jan Harzan, CEO of Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), according to a recent report by Express, said that the U.S. government is covering up the fact about UFOs and aliens because it would cripple global finances and destroy religious beliefs.

“One possible reason is because they believe, rightly or wrongly, that Earth’s population is not ready for such a revelation. Other thoughts are that the knowledge would create widespread panic, cripple the stock market and end religion as we know it. Another possible reason is that the technology these beings have is so far advanced – whether it be faster-than-light travel, time travel or other far-advanced technology – that it poses a national security threat to America, especially if these capabilities were to fall into enemy hands,” he said.

The UFO conference next month will hopefully shed some real-world evidence on aliens and UFOs.

The event has an interesting mix of speakers comprising Ben Hansen, host of Fact to Faked: Paranormal Files, Yvonne Smith, hypnotherapist and abduction researcher, Stanton Friedman, nuclear physicist, Dr Bob Davis, neuroscientist, and UFO researchers Kathleen Marden, Erica Lukes, Ryan Sprague, Jennifer Stein, Greg Bishop, Paul Stonewall, Noe Torres, Richard Dolan, David Marler, Dr John Alexander, and UFO journalist Alejandro Rojas.

Other speakers include Ted Roe, co-founder of NARCAP, USAF Colonel Charles Halt, Prof Erling Strand, astronaut trainer Ken Johnston, and documentary filmmaker James Fox.

For more details about the UFO conference, visit the UFO Congress.

In his research book Secrets of the UFO, physicist Elkins, along with his partner Carla McCarty, unearthed more evidence involving extraterrestrial and alien encounters. Elkins visited UFO contacts across the United States to gather information for his book.

Piloting his own small plane, he visited areas of paranormal activities. He corresponded with scholars, researchers, and alien abductees.

“This book is allegedly the answer to the strange riddle of the UFO’s. The information contained herein is not speculation or theory, but a condensation and edited arrangement of received communications from the UFOs. The obvious weakness of this contactee information is that evidential proof of its validity is not obtainable. Its strength lies in its sheer bulk and in the similarity of messages produced by sources widely scattered around the world. The last 25 years have produced millions of words of these communications allegedly originating within the UFOs,” said Elkins, who published the book in 1976.

You can read the full version of Secrets of the UFO at L/L Research.

Earlier this year, a former government emergency expert made a deathbed confession about the Area 51 military base. He revealed that he was shown inside an alien flying saucer at the base.

A few days ago, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) made roughly 13 million formerly classified documents available via its website.

