Amber Rose, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian: Their Present Drama-filled Relationships

Amber Rose, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are three celebrities who have in the past year had to go through their fair share of relationship trials. And with their celebrity status also comes the ever-present scrutiny by the media and the general public. That said, the following is an outline of their presently drama-filled relationships.

Starting with Amber Rose, the former video vixen turned show host had a considerably messy split from Wiz Khalifa in 2014. The couple had been married for a year before the breakup. Presently, Amber Rose, 33, is in a relationship with Val Chmerkovskiy,30, a half Ukranian-American professional dancer. Unfortunately, the two have consistently been trolled on social media because of their different ethnicities, each time they share pictures of them together. This has at times forced Val to openly defend his relationship with Amber Rose.

This includes his own fans, who have in such moments bombarded him with hateful messages mainly directed at The Amber Rose Show host. Just a few weeks ago, he received over 1700 comments, most of them racial, on Twitter. These were a lot more than he receives on a regular day. This was after he posted a photo of him and Amber Rose sharing an adorable kiss. He apparently responded with a series of now deleted tweets that read as follows, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“The hypocrisy. All these bible proverbs and absolutely zero follow thru [sic]. All this ‘love’ yet zero empathy. I’m speechless. TBH. Not because I have nothing to say. Just don’t have anything to say y’all capable of understand [sic.]… ‘It matters 0% what people who dont know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really knowU and loveU think about you [sic].”

Now to Khloe Kardashian, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her relationship with Lamar Odom took an incredibly complicated turn last year after the former NBA player tried to commit suicide by overdosing on drugs in a brothel in Las Vegas. The Kocktails with Khloe talk show host was by his side the whole time, with the Kardashian family being reported to have brought in their own doctors to help save his life. Now fresh out of rehab, he a few days ago apologized to Khloe Kardashian for the time wasted. This was while on an interview with The Doctors.

Khloe Kardashian is presently in a relationship with Tristan Thompson. And just two days ago, she shut down pregnancy rumors by sharing videos of herself drinking wine with the Cleveland Cavaliers player on Snapchat. In one of the clips, Khloe Kardashian jokingly stated, “I wonder if Tristan wants to get me drunk based off of the size [of this] glass of wine.”

On to the Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick relationship, she just offered some insight on how she presently feels about it. In the latest of her Instagram pictures, she shared a selfie captioned, “Tell me how to love, it’s been so long.” This has caused speculation that all is not well between the two. The quote is actually from a song by The Weeknd titled “Attention”. The chorus of the song after the line reads, “You’re only looking for attention/The only problem is you’ll never get enough.”

It has been suggested that Kourtney is sending a cryptic message to Scott Disick about his attention grabbing antics, such as openly flirting with other women and PDAs. Just recently, he went on a trip to Dubai with Kim Kardashian, but pulled a disappearing act on her. Soon after tracking him down, Khloe Kardashian tweeted, ‘I have trust issues’.

