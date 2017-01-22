President Trump To Women’s March Protesters: ‘Why Didn’t These People Vote’?

Following Sean Spicer’s accusations about the mainstream media misreporting facts about the number of people that turned up during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, President Donald Trump gave a somewhat mellowed response in which he said the was fine with the protests as long as they were peaceful. Trump went on to add that people are well within their rights to protest without resorting to violence. However, in typical Trump style, the President initially gave a slapstick response to the protests by asking where these people protesting against him were during the elections.

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.”

The remark was made using the official Donald Trump Twitter handle which remains active in spite of the fact that the President Of The United States has a separate Twitter page.

Trump’s mellowed down response was noted in the second tweet posted 90 minutes after the first one. He tweeted;

“Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.”

On Saturday, more than 1 million people, mostly women took part in rallies in Washington and several cities around the globe as a mark of defiance against the Trump administration. Most of the supporters had assumed they would witness the inauguration of the first female president the day before. That, however, was not to be.

According to several reports, more people thronged in for the protests than they did for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. On Sunday, the official Twitter account for the Regional Transportation Authority tweeted out some interesting numbers. According to the tweet, while 1,001,616 trips were made on the rail system on Saturday, only 570,000 trips were taken on the day of the inauguration.

In Washington, protesters jammed every nook and corner near the Capitol where the main demonstration was held. Similar scenes were reported from Chicago where the official march had to be canceled because the number of people exceeded initial estimates. People, however, paraded through downtown Chicago anyway. In New York, the center of the protests was in Manhattan where people thronged Fifth Avenue with the shouts of “love trumps hate” echoing across the entire block. Similar protests were noted across the world — one even in Antarctica.

According to the New York Times, the protesters were also miffed over the fact that the Trump administration only has a handful of women in his cabinet or his inner circle. Trump had also indicated his intentions to nominate a Supreme Court justice who opposes abortion rights. He also plans to dismantle a health care act that covers contraception. Many protesters believe trump’s cabinet would be disproportionately anti-women and anti-minority.

Interestingly, there were protests in support of President Trump as well. One such protest in Nigeria resulted in the deaths of 20 people. According to Global News, a demonstration carried out by the Indigenous People of Biafra in the state of Southern Rivers led to clashes with the police and left 20 people dead. The group was protesting in support of President Trump whose support they wanted for the creation of a new state.

The Women’s March were not with its share of controversies. The biggest one was perhaps pop star Madonna’s tirade against Trump where she was also seen dropping the F-Bomb twice on national TV. She also made a controversial statement, where she said the following.

“I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Meanwhile, the organizers of the protest remain confident of the fact that these marches would be the start of a sustained campaign against the Trump administration.

