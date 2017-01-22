Kellyanne Conway ‘Doesn’t See The Point’ Of The Women’s March On Washington

Although social media has been alive with women on both sides of the fence – those ardently believing the women’s march in DC was useful and necessary, and those who thought it was odd and unnecessary, Kellyanne Conway, who is counselor to President Donald Trump, has publicly stated that she “did not see the point” of the women’s march, which was replicated in cities all over the country and even across the globe.

“I frankly didn’t see the point. I mean you have a day after President Trump is uplifting and unifying, and you have folks here being on a diatribe where I think they could have requested a dialogue. Nobody called me and said, ‘Hey, could we have a dialogue?'”…You have celebrities from the podium using profanity-laced insults. You have a very prominent singer who’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars not going over to a woman’s shelter here in D.C. to write a check, but instead saying that she thought of, quote, ‘burning down the White House’.”

Conway was referring to world-renowned singer Madonna, who was an unofficial spokeswoman of the woman’s march, and who had strident words for Donald Trump’s presidency, according to abc. Madonna made a surprise appearance at the rally and protest to express her apparent outrage at the country’s situation regarding the treatment of women.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House… But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

While her words drew tremendous applause and agreement from the crowd, it’s clear that the Trump presidency and Conway took those words as malicious and unfounded. Conway conversed with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” today, and said that while she had spoken to Trump briefly about the march, little was said other than both individuals agreed that they respected peoples’ first amendment rights.

Conway noted that former president Barack Obama and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton were notably absent from the march, and she feels there is a reason for that.

“The other thing I would just mention, George, is, guess who was conspicuous by their absence yesterday? President Obama, Secretary Clinton — they were at the, they were up on the platform applauding and embracing President Trump at the inauguration.”

Conway also was clear in saying that although a petition for Trump to release his tax returns had hit whitehouse.gov with over 200,000 signatures, the President was not going to release his tax returns. President Trump frequently takes to Twitter to express his opinions or share information, and Conway stated that President Trump would not be releasing his tax returns to the public. Conway said she didn’t think most Americans really care about the tax returns.

“We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care. They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: most Americans are, are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like.”

However, some polls do no correlate to her synopsis of American opinion on the matter, with an ABC News/Washington Post poll citing that 74% of Americans thought he should release his tax returns, including 49% of President Trump supporters. However, WikiLeaks has called for the information regarding tax documentation of Donald Trump to be released. Whether that will happen remains to be seen, and while the Trump presidency is only in its early infancy, many are expressing their outrage with some of his purported views and polices, with the women’s march in DC being held just one day after Donald Trump’s presidential nomination. Supporters of President Trump often claim the concerns and protests are baseless as nothing has officially happened yet.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]