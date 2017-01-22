Kendall Jenner Spotted With A$AP Rocky At Paris Flea Market

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner was recently spotted with rapper A$SAP Rocky at a Paris flea market according to a report by E! News‘ Corinne Heller.

“The two were photographed walking together at a flea market in Paris Sunday, days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model walked the runway at the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week,” Heller writes. “Kendall wore a knee-length brown fur coat over a black long-sleeve shoulder-baring top, light blue skinny jeans and black strappy heels—a more conservative look than one she sported the day before, when she was spotted out on the town wearing a sheer top over star-shaped nipple pasties.”

Whoa! Kendall Jenner wore a seriously sheer top with star-shaped pasties in Paris: https://t.co/oA8j8mOS9C pic.twitter.com/WSX2hHvLoD — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 22, 2017

Reports that Jenner and Rocky were an item began circulating last year. Jenner and Rocky were seen together at a Miami nightclub and Los Angeles restaurants in December, despite reports that Jenner and Justin Bieber had recently rendezvoused in Utah, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

At the time, “an insider” told E! News‘ Kendall Fisher that there was definitely something going on between Jenner and A$SP Rocky but that the two were not exclusive.

“Kendall is seeing a few people, and she’s not exclusive with anyone at the moment,” the insider told E! News. “She’s been going back and forth for a while with both Jordan [Clarkson] and A$AP Rocky.”

There had been rumors circulating that Jenner and Clarkson, who plays for the NBA’s L.A. Lakers, were an item as well.

While the Paris trip is not necessarily an indication that Jenner and Rocky are exclusive, traveling to the City of Love together could be a hint that their relationship is getting more serious. And Jenner has suggested in the past that she would be open to an exclusive relationship with the “Wild for the Night” rapper.

“They’ve been on and off for close to a year but have been hanging out with each other more lately,” the insider told E! News about Jenner and Rocky’s relationship. “She likes him, and he likes her. She is open to date him exclusively.”

Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Reunite in Paris https://t.co/lzS9R1FugU — E! News (@enews) January 22, 2017

Of course both A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner are used to being in high-profile relationships. Rocky previously dated Victoria’s Secret “Angel” Chanel Iman and Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. He also may have alluded to a supposed tryst with Rihanna in the lyrics to “Jukebox Joint” off his album At. Long. Last. A$SAP.

Jenner has been linked to One Direction singer Harry Styles and has been rumored to have been involved with actors Michael B. Jordan and Orlando Bloom, among other celebrities, in the past.

Jenner’s dating life may be taking up a good bit of time, but she is still staying busy with her print and runway modeling career and her reality TV schedule. She’s now one of the highest paid models in the world, earning an estimated $4 million a year just from modeling, according to a Forbes report.

In addition to her role on Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kendall is also a regular on Access Hollywood, Extra, Entertainment Tonight and several other television shows. She will be appearing in the upcoming film Oceans Eight, alongside Matt Damon Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett, according to her IMDB profile.

Rocky stays busy himself, dabbling in modeling and acting in addition to his music career.

It is hard to say whether or not A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner are getting more serious about their relationship or just decided to have a fun trip as part of their friendship and casual relationship, but we are sure we will be hearing more about it soon.

[Featured image by [Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]