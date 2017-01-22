2017 Inauguration Numbers: Trump Accused The Media Of Lying Amid Pictures Supporting The Media Claims Of A Small Crowd

If it wasn’t clear by his recent feud with Buzzfeed and CNN, Donald Trump and the media do not seem to get along. He and his chief spokesman, however, have recently launched an assault against media for lying about the 2017 inauguration numbers. Trump and his association are claiming the media are downplaying the inauguration numbers and claiming significantly less people were in the crowd.

Per 9 News, Trump claimed while visiting the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in nearby Langley, Virginia that all evidence confirmed he had roughly 1.5 million people attend his swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

“I made a speech. I looked out, the field was, it looked like a million, million and a half people.”

“They showed a field where there were practically nobody standing there. And they said, Donald Trump did not draw well,” Trump added when talking about the 2017 inauguration numbers.

He made a point of mentioning one of the media outlets claimed the 2017 inauguration numbers resulted in a turnout of around 250,000. While Trump agreed that 250,000 people certainly wasn’t a bad number, it was also a lie as he believed the numbers were much higher.

Trump claimed the crowd of people at the 2017 inauguration stretched from the steps of the Capitol to around 20-blocks back all the way to the Monument Circle. Per 9 News, anyone who looks at an aerial view comparing Obama’s inauguration crowd to Trumps can see there are significantly less people who attended Trump’s. Anyone looking at the aerial views of the crowd can also see Trump lied as the crowd doesn’t extend all the way back to the Monument Circle as Trump claimed.

Pictures of comparisons between the numbers at Obama’s inauguration and Trump’s can be viewed below.

Obama inaugration vs Trump pic.twitter.com/aRPvOrlpt9 — Vikramaditya Bagri (@vikrambagri) January 20, 2017

Look at president Obama's Vs President Elect Trump inaugration

God be with USA #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/XpjdPJmNHa — shar-lee oddie (@Oddcharley) January 20, 2017

Trump Inaugration vs Obama Inauguration pic.twitter.com/2gYvluHu8d — Young Noah Official (@iamyoungnoah) January 20, 2017

The White House press secretary Sean Spicer supported Donald Trump in his assault against media claiming the reports regarding the size of the 2017 inauguration crowds were false. Spicer clammed journalists and claimed they were “deliberately false reporting” on the crowd size.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period!” Spicer shouted.

“These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong.”

After making the statement above, Spicer left his first press conference in the White House without giving reporters a chance to comment or ask additional questions.

It was estimated that 1.8 million people were in the crowd when Obama was sworn into presidency. While Washington authorities do not take an accurate headcount, side by side aerial pictures confirm the crowd at the 2017 inauguration was much smaller than the crowd at Obama’s. Washington authorities did predict between 800,000 and 900,000 people would be in the crowd during Trump’s inauguration – which is about half the size of the 2009 crowd.

“You saw that. Packed. I get up this morning, I turn on one of the networks, and they show an empty field. I’m like, wait a minute,” Trump said commenting on the media’s coverage regarding the inauguration numbers.

9 News also points out the fact that Trump and his association’s outrage regarding the media’s coverage of the 2017 inauguration numbers came on the same day that two million people flooded streets all over the United States in a peaceful and passionate protest called “Women’s March on Washington”.

The real question is – what are your thoughts on Donald Trump and his association attacking media for “falsely reporting” the 2017 inauguration numbers and crowds. Do you think the media is lying about the crowd being that much smaller than it was when Obama was worn in? Or, do you think Donald Trump and his association are exaggerating about the size of the crowd that came to see him get sworn in? Share your thoughts on this with us in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]