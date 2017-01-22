Big Sean Debuts On ‘SNL’ With ‘Sunday Morning Jetpack’ Song Performance From Upcoming ‘I Decided’ Album

Last night, hip-hop star Big Sean made his official Saturday Night Live debut, unveiling a brand new song along with performing one of his previously released hits. The newest track “Sunday Morning Jetpack” features lyrics praising his late grandparents. In addition, he wowed the viewers with “Bounce Back” also from the rapper’s upcoming album I Decided. In addition to performing on SNL, Big Sean also recently stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s late night talk show to discuss the concept for the new album due out in early February.

In a report via The Boombox on Sunday, Big Sean performed two songs for his first-time time appearance on the SNL stage Saturday night. First, he performed his hit song “Bounce Back” first, which included LED screens made to look like the Detroit skyline and a smoke-filled stage. He later performed a new song from his soon-to-be-released album called “Sunday Morning Jetpack.” While “Bounce Back” talks about bouncing back from a bad night the next day, “Sunday Morning Jetpack” was more of a touching tribute song. The latest release is described as “an ode to his late grandmother and grandfather.”

In the freshly-debuted “Sunday Morning Jetpack” song lyrics from Genius.com, Sean raps, “You the reason I ever touched my first Franklin/Fast forward I’m at Kayne’s crib with Kirk Franklin.” The song also touches upon the concepts of strength, faith, and preserving in tough times. As Sean mentions in the lyrics, “Ain’t been to church in a while/But it ain’t just about how you praise him in the building/It’s about how you praisin’ him while you out.” Big Sean’s performance of the song can be seen in the video below.

The new Sean album I Decided is scheduled to drop on February 3rd via iTunes and other online music sources. To help with promotion, Big Sean was also recently on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss SNL and the new release. While chatting with Fallon, Big Sean talked about the concept for the cover of his new album which is quite deep. The cover depicts Sean standing in one driveway next to a home’s driveway with another man standing there. As Sean mentions, that’s an older version of himself standing next to a present version of himself in the picture, which refers to how we make those right or wrong choices to define our lives.

“The album is basically that chance of having that wisdom of an old man while you’re young and going through life and figuring it out.”

Many fans of the hip-hop genre consider Big Sean among the best in the business today along with other top stars such as Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake, and Chance the Rapper. He won “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” and “Best New Artist” at the 2012 BET Awards. He’s been nominated for at least three Grammy Awards so far in his career, with the latest coming for his appearance on Justin Bieber’s album Purpose. Previously, he was up for his song “One Man Can Change The World” which also featured mentor Kanye West and singer John Legend. Back in 2013, it was for the G.O.O.D. Music collaboration track “Mercy,” featuring Kanye, Pusha T, and 2 Chainz. Sean’s yet to capture a Grammy just yet.

For the 28-year-old Detroit rapper, I Decided will make for his fourth studio album. He debuted in 2011 with Finally Famous and followed that with 2013’s Hall of Fame. Most recently, he dropped Dark Sky Paradise in 2015. It seems he’s on pace for a new studio release every two years based on his work so far and his fans certainly aren’t complaining. Not only that, he’s been a prominently featured guest on all sorts of collaborations including teaming up with Kendrick Lamar on “Holy Key” for DJ Khaled’s hit album Major Key.

Back in August, Hot New Hip Hop mentioned in their report that Sean has received some wisdom from several legends in the genre. Reportedly, hip-hop star Jay-Z and legendary producer Rick Rubin each received early listens to Sean’s upcoming album in an effort for Big Sean to gain their feedback. With that having happened six months ago, one has to think a few tweaks or helpful production changes were made to give the album that extra something.

Expectations are always high for young stars in hip-hop today. Based on his songs released so far, and reports of who has helped him it seems this new work could be among the best Big Sean releases yet.

[Image by Duane Prokop/Getty Images]