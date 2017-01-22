Kate Middleton Perfects Royal Wave In Kate And Pippa Middleton Bridesmaid Video

Kate Middleton is the perfect princess for Prince William if some old family photos are anything to go by. Kate is already super popular amongst royal family watchers, and the commoner-turned-duchess knows exactly how to charm her audience. According to the Express, it turns out that even as a little girl, Kate “proved she had the ability to perform the famous Royal wave with ease.”

Middleton may not have had all the advantages of growing up surrounded by royalty and the familiarity with protocol that her husband, Prince William, had from birth. Her different circumstances didn’t stop a young Kate Middleton from making the most of her opportunities to start learning royal ways.

When Kate was only nine-years-old, the future wife to the heir to the British throne was already practicing one very important princess skill. Kate and her little sister, Pippa Middleton, were bridesmaids at a cousin’s wedding when Kate got a chance to try out a royal wave for the cameras. The little girls were “gorgeous” as they performed their bridesmaid duties in front of 80 guests for their cousin, Gary Goldsmith, and his bride, Miranda Foote. Kate and Pippa were so pretty in pale pink that everyone wanted a photo for the family album and a video to watch later.

Unseen footage shows a young Kate and Pippa as bridesmaids to their uncle in 1991 https://t.co/NtHNugNIyF pic.twitter.com/7reRTZxxzW — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 22, 2017

Recently, the Daily Star reports that the 26-year-old pics and video have resurfaced, and Kate and Pippa are both completely “adorable” in their throwback early 90s bridesmaid regalia. The Middleton sisters are dressed in “peach pastel hues with white flower garlands in their hair” as they smile and wave at the camera like perfect little princesses-in-waiting.

Their flowery hair pieces were “startlingly similar” to Kate’s choices for her own bridesmaids at her wedding to Prince William in 2011, twenty years after young Kate made her bridesmaid debut. At Kate’s wedding to Prince William, the floral wreaths were created by artist Shane Connolly.

Kate and Pippa looked “every inch the quintessential English roses” in their satin dresses, although sometimes the well behaved Middleton sisters clearly needed some more practice “getting accustomed to being the center of so much attention.”

Pippa, who was only seven-years-old, began to be impatient with all the formality, and after fidgeting for several moments, Kate’s little sister got fed up with the outfit. She reached up and pulled off her garland right in front of the cameras.

Just moments before, a “shy” looking Kate appeared to “wipe her nose on the back of her hand.” Younger brother, James Middleton, was a mere four years old, but managed to look dapper even though he was “struggling to cope with his top hat and tails.”

The vintage wedding pics came to light just a few months before Pippa is planning to walk down the aisle herself. Kate’s little sister, who rose to fame after a stunning performance as maid-of-honor at the Cambridge’s wedding, is marrying fiance, James, Matthews, in May of 2017. Pippa and James are reportedly going to have both Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 20 months, play roles in the upcoming wedding ceremony.

Prince George will be a page boy, and Princess Charlotte will reprise Kate’s flower girl role as she follows her Aunt Pippa up the aisle. There are no reports yet on the flower girl outfit that Charlotte will wear for Pippa’s wedding.

What do you think of Kate and Pippa as bridesmaids? Will little Princess Charlotte be even more adorable that her mother and aunt?

[Featured Image by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]