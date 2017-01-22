Chris Brown ‘Sirens’: Singer Teases New Song Via Instagram Amid ‘Heartbreak On A Full Moon’ Album Release Rumors

Chris Brown may be busy gearing up for his boxing match with rapper Soulja Boy, but it looks like the singer is still finding time to work on some new music ahead of the release of his eighth studio album. On Sunday, Chris Brown took to his official Instagram account to tease a new track titled “Sirens,” which is rumored to serve as a single for his upcoming project, (Lost & Found) Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

Sirens! I make my own type of music! A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

“Sirens! I make my own type of music!” Chris Brown captioned the Instagram video preview of his new single. Brown later added a second video preview of “Sirens,” which shows the singer dancing and mouthing along to the rumored single’s lyrics while donning a red hoodie and matching hat.

SIRENS A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

While Chris Brown neglected to offer an official release date for his new song, “Sirens,” the track is widely believed to appear as a single on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon album, which Brown confirmed as the title for his upcoming eighth studio release back in May.

Despite no official word from Chris Brown regarding the arrival of his “Sirens” track or impending album, the singer has frequently teased several new music projects on social media since dropping Heartbreak on a Full Moon‘s lead single, “Grass Ain’t Greener,” last summer. In addition, Brown’s most recent release, “Party,” which features Gucci Mane and Usher, is also expected to appear as a single on his upcoming album, although Chris hasn’t commented on those reports.

Last year, Chris Brown revealed via Instagram that Heartbreak on a Full Moon would feature a whole new sound in comparison to his previous releases, telling fans in a now-deleted post that the project will be “all emotions” and will include a whole new lineup of producers.

“Just trying to live….Can’t wait for y’all to hear the new stuff I been working on,” Chris began in the caption of his Instagram post. “All emotions, NEW PRODUCERS, grass ain’t greener!!!! Title: LOST & FOUND (heartbreak on a full moon).”

Similarly, after one fan took to Instagram inquire about whether or not Chris Brown would be releasing any of the tracks he has been previewing on Instagram and Periscope in the near future, Brown replied with the message, “Wait for this album! Trust,” thereby further fueling reports suggesting that Heartbreak on a Full Moon is coming sooner than anticipated.

Aye @chrisbrownofficial you releasing any of these peri songs soon? Lol ???????????????? #chrisbrown #bitemytongue #teambreezy #unreleasedsongs A video posted by Jesse (@defined_by_colors) on Sep 17, 2016 at 11:54pm PDT

While fans eagerly await the arrival of Brown’s new single, “Sirens,” and upcoming album, the singer has also remained tight-lipped regarding an official release date for his controversial documentary, Welcome to My Life, which aims to explore the “Kriss Kross” singer’s rise to fame and impact that his 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna has had on his career.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily last year, Chris Brown revealed to the publication that Welcome to My Life will debut “early next year” and will appear in approximately 300 theaters nationwide despite the lack of a concrete release date for the autobiographical documentary.

While Brown has garnered backlash for his decision to address his assault on Rihanna in the documentary flick, the former couple has been heating up dating rumors in recent weeks after being spotted in the same NYC nightclub earlier this month.

According to a source from Holly Gozzip, Chris Brown and Rihanna are thought to be working on new music together after they were spotted dining together at the same NYC restaurant before heading to a recording studio next door. While neither Chris Brown nor Rihanna have commented on the newly surfaced dating rumors, the duo sent reunion claims into overdrive after they were seen exiting nightclub hot spot Up & Down within minutes of each other on January 10, just one day after reportedly being seen dining with close friends by restaurant goers in NYC.

What do you think of Chris Brown’s snippets for his new song, “Sirens”?

[Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]