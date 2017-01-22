Angelina Jolie Reportedly Scarily Thin, Divorce Taking Toll On Both Brad And Angelina?

It’s likely been a tough few months for former A-list couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The estranged pair has been battling it out in the court room over the custody of their six children after Jolie filed for divorce in September when she insisted she would be seeking full physical custody of their children.

Due to the fact that court documents were not made private for the initial months of the case, the media was sure to continuously report on the nasty events that were taking place between the two stars and their legal teams. It was finally agreed upon by Brad and Angelina that they would seal court documents for the good of their children. A joint statement was released as The Daily Mail shares.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.”

Since this point the constant headlines about “he said, she said” accusations the two were firing at one another have dried up and the only news being reported on the former A-list couple revolves around rumored relationships and the toll the divorce seems to be taking on the stars physically. Inquisitr recently reported about Brad Pitt and his thin appearance since the divorce proceedings ramped up. However, new claims are also being made that Angelina has dropped more weight due to the stress of the most recent events. In addition there have been claims that the actress and human rights activist has been on the verge of a breakdown due to having been unprepared to take on the single parent role, like she had thought she was

International Business Times has shared reports of a supposed insider who is said to be close to the beauty and relays that Angelina is down to her lowest weight ever, even though the star has been known for her slim physique.

“Insiders are claiming that she is just 78 pounds. She is so frail, everyone around her is fearing for her health. She has been emotionally strained since the split from Brad and it has affected her appetite. She wants to get her life back on track but she is struggling. Pals say even Brad has voiced his concern and has asked mutual friends to step in and help.”

As, noted, Inquisitr has also drawn attention to Brad Pitt’s thinner frame since the stressful custody battle has begun. The Allied star was also the subject of an FBI investigation for child abuse, for which the actor was cleared. Yet it’s clear that such a situation would cause quite an impact and lead to weight loss caused by stress and worry.

The public announcement made by Jolie back on September 19, 2016 that she was filing for divorce from Pitt and seeking full physical custody of their children reportedly came as a shock to the actor and he made this known in his own statement that was released shortly thereafter, as Inquisitr recalls.

“‘I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time,”‘read the statement. He has not addressed the public about his divorce since, other than in joint statements with his now-ex.”

Pitt went on to be the subject of the said investigation and is now only able to see his children when supervised. Angelina also insists that Pitt undergo drug and alcohol testing four times monthly in order to gain ability to continue seeing their children.

Clearly the stress is taking a toll on both stars and hopefully their decision to seal their court documents will result in less anxiety for both and for their kids.

