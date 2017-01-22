Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Schools Tom Brady On Acting [Video]

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has called out Tom Brady on his horrendous acting skills. It all started with Brady’s new brand of Pajama lines. Apparently, the 2-time MVP was hoping to promote his brand by getting ‘the Rock’ to wear them. So he decided to make a video dedicated to the Rock, urging him to try them out. And what resulted was an incredibly awkward attempt at impersonating the man, ‘the Rock’ himself. Check out this hilarious reaction video ‘the Rock’ shared.

The Rock’s reaction is absolutely epic.

“Sweet tap-dancing baby Jesus. What in the f— did we just watch?” “Thomas, what was that? I mean you’re sitting there, you’re sitting on some rocks, which I guess is supposed to be profound because my name is The Rock… Thomas, did you really think that was a good idea?”

But even though he may not be the biggest fan of Brady’s acting skills, ‘The Rock’ looks set to buy some of these $100 dollar pajamas anyway. So mission accomplished for Brady, I guess.

These comments do suit ‘The Rock’, given his new status as the King of Hollywood. The Rock topped Forbes Magazine’s 2016 list of the world’s highest-paid actors having earned a total of $64.5 million, almost double of what he had made in 2015. With this, Dwayne took the title of the world’s best paid actor from 2015’s topper, Robert Downey Jr. The former WWE superstar made his money from the upfront fees he received for movies including Fast 8, Central Intelligence, and Baywatch, where he is set to play the role of Mitch Buchannon. Having established himself as the new age action hero of Hollywood, most of Johnson’s films have become massively successful, including the Fast and Furious franchise and last year’s San Andreas. This has seen his quote increase in recent years.

Before he became famous as an actor, Dwayne Johnson gained earlier version of fame in the late 90s as The Rock in the World Wrestling Federation’s Attitude era. Dwayne is a third-generation wrestler, the first one in the WWE history. He was one of the most popular wrestlers in the franchise between the years 1996 and 2004. He continued making sporadic appearances between then and 2011, when he finally returned back to the ring as a part-time wrestler. This went on between 2011 and 2013. Today, The Rock continues to make sporadic non-wrestling appearances for WWE.

But what does ‘The Rock” think about his success? Well, he had apparently summed up his formula for Box Office success in a 2012 interview with Forbes.

“I can kick ass better than anyone on the planet, and I have a decent smile.”

Johnson’s first leading film role was 2002’s The Scorpion King. He has since gone on to act in several widely successful films. His films have made billions in the box office, and he has gained a reputation for being able to save failing movie franchises, the stand out examples being the Fast and Furious franchise and the Journey to the Center of the Earth franchise.

He was the King of the WWF/WWE franchise in the late 90s and early 2000s. And with his latest accomplishment, he has established himself as the new King of Hollywood. Also, The Rock is already a WWE legend. And there is no doubt that Dwayne Johnson is a Hollywood legend in the making.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]