‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Is Pregnant, But Is Her Character Jo Set To Have A Baby with Alex?

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is already a few months pregnant with her first child. A pregnancy is nothing new to ABC’s hit medical drama, but will Shonda Rhimes incorporate Luddington’s real life pregnancy into Jo’s storyline next season?

Movie Fone is reporting that Luddington finally opened up about what her pregnancy means for Jo’s story moving forward. Rhimes is known for throwing her characters curveballs but currently has no plans to get Jo pregnant.

“As of right now they are definitely hiding it,” Luddington revealed about her growing belly. “The struggle has just started.”

Between Alex’s (Justin Chambers) fight with DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Jo’s shocking past, she is definitely going through a lot of drama this season. Adding a pregnancy would certainly make things even more complicated for Jo, though the actress didn’t completely rule it out.

In fact, Yahoo reports that Luddington admitted there is still plenty of time for Rhimes and her team of writers to change her character’s storyline. After all, Season 13 isn’t expected to wrap up for a few more months.

“We have a lot more episodes to go this season, and these things can get sprung on us at a table read, so I really can’t say for sure if it will stay that way,” she shared.

Whether or not this means that Jo will get pregnant in the near future is yet to be seen. Either way, it sounds like Jo is going to have her hands full when Grey’s Anatomy returns later this month.

The fall finale concluded with Alex facing a lengthy term behind bars. When Grey’s Anatomy returns, however, Jo will be the one going to jail. As per the winter premiere’s official synopsis, Jo, Bailey, and Arizona are headed to prison to care for a 16-year-old girl.

“There are some funny moments and some scary moments and some really emotional moments,” Luddington revealed about the upcoming episodes. “It’s interesting to see how they react in a place that isn’t their usual [hospital] environment.”

While fans wait to see what happens, People is reporting that Luddington’s co-stars are helping with the pregnancy. Luddington fielded questions about her new baby during an appearance at the Television Critics Association conference in Pasadena, California.

“I don’t think you can ever be prepared,” she said. “I’m prepared in that I have bought things, but I’m reading a lot of baby books. We have lots of mommies on set and I have been using every second I can with them to find out advice.”

Luddington first announced her pregnancy in October. “I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all news that I’ve managed to keep secret for what seems like forever now… I am pregnant!!!!!!” she told her Instagram followers. “This girl gets to be a ‘cool mom’ ha!”

Luddington continued: “We are beyond happy and I cannot wait to bring you all on this journey with me!!!! I’ll be posting progress pics as the weeks go on but for now, I figured I’d post this pumpkin because come spring I’ll have a belly that size.”

Other moms on the cast of Grey’s Anatomy include Ellen Pompeo, Sarah Drew, Caterina Scorsone, and Jessica Capshaw. Along with gifting her old maternity clothes, Luddington revealed that her co-stars gave her advice on what to expect as a new mom.

“Different things like the belly band, they tell me about breastfeeding on set – all those things that until you’re doing it, you have no idea how that works, how it’s going to feel, what the schedule is going to be like,” she explained. “They all tell me their experiences and it helps me have some idea of what it’s like. I don’t think you can be prepared, I think it just happens and then excitedly and very sleepily you manage it all. Hopefully!”

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on January 26.

