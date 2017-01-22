Jane Fonda Slams Donald Trump: He’s A ‘Harasser’ And ‘Predator-In-Chief’

Jane Fonda and Miley Cyrus were just some of the many celebrities who led a protest at the Women’s March to protest against Donald Trump’s agenda. The Women’s March in Los Angeles was larger than the one on D.C. A staggering 750,000 attendees attended the event that took place on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The 79-year-old actress took to the streets of Los Angeles to fight back at Trump’s policy on immigration, health care, gender, sexuality, among other topics. According to Express.co.uk, Fonda was seen holding a sign that read “Rise Against Trump,” referring to him and his administrators as “promoters of homelessness,” a “czar of disease and death,” and the “grand master harasser.”

The Los Angeles Times said by the afternoon it was as large as the 2006 immigration rights march that was one of the city’s biggest demonstrations ever. The Women’s March organizers had the crowd at a massive 750,000 marchers. Public transportation was overwhelmed after the event as many of the people waited several hours to get on metro trains, subways, and buses. Restaurants in the nearby area were also crowded. The Women’s March was held in Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, Boston, and there were even events around the world that totaled several million people.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore joined forces with Jane Fonda for the event. According to Brit & Co, the actresses even posted together for a picture, as seen on Moore’s Instagram account.

“It’s not a movement without #JaneFona,” Moore wrote. “What a way to celebrate the collective energy of so many people unwilling to sit by idly. One for the books!”

Earlier this week, Jane called out for Hollywood to speak out against the “Predator-in-Chief” while she appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher.

“Him and his fake news, the predator-in-chief and his fake news, their tactic is to divide and conquer. Whenever a celebrity speaks out like Meryl [Streep] did at the Golden Globes and gets the reaction from our president-elect – you know she hit a spot.”

She was asked about Trump revealing in a leaked 2005 Access Hollywood video that his level of fame allows him to grab women.

“It was a shock, I must say. I felt for a couple of weeks that I had been by a truck,” Fonda said. “Trump should have more respect for pussies because if penises could do what pussies could do, they’d be on postage stamps.”

Then, Fonda got serious, “A lot of people are scared of pussy power, because when women unite we are a force to be reckoned with, and we will unite.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the legendary actress has also been an outspoken opponent against the Vietnam War back in the 1970s.

“I have been a celebrity for many decades, 50 years. I have been told I should shut up because I’m a celebrity. But what celebrities can do is bring attention to things that wouldn’t normally get attention.”

During the interview, she also told Maher that she will never call Trump “by his name.” She doesn’t feel comfortable saying his name or referring to him as the President of the United States. She would rather “call him the predator-in-chief,” reports Breitbart.com.

It was previously reported that Jane Fonda would be one of the estimated 70,000 attendees at the Women’s March in downtown Los Angeles. The organizers took to the organization’s official Facebook page to note that they would attend the Women’s March in Los Angeles. In addition, dozens of celebrities attended, including Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, and Katy Perry.

“Women’ March Los Angeles is about having our voices heard, activating our community and unifying our community,” Emiliana Guereca said in a statement. “Women’s rights are human rights.”

For more information on the Women’s March, visit womensmarchla.org.

