‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Slammed By NeNe Leakes, Reponds To Kenya Moore’s ‘Golden Shower’ Claims

Just because Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes are neighbors doesn’t put them on friendly terms. Despite being amicable on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Leakes recently slammed Williams for comments she made on Watch What Happens Live. How did Williams respond?

Bravo TV reported that Williams blamed Leakes for their falling out during her WWHL interview with Andy Cohen. The RHOA star claimed that she reached out to Leakes but never got a callback.

“I haven’t talked to her at all, so I don’t know where that stands. I mean friends would call each other and talk from time to time, so I don’t know,” Williams told Cohen. “I honestly don’t know what happened. I really, really don’t. I know that I called a couple times and my calls weren’t returned.”

Shortly after Williams’ interview aired, the Inquisitr reported that Leakes slammed Williams on social media. Although she didn’t call out Williams by name, her post was clearly directed towards her former co-star. “LIESSSSSSSSSSS,” Leakes wrote.

Of course, the feud between Williams and Leakes stretches back to Season 8 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. As fans will recall, Leakes criticized Williams for her anger problems during the Season 8 reunion, and Williams hit back by bringing up Leakes’ incident with Kim Zolciak.

“Didn’t you choke somebody?” Porsha challenged Leakes.

“When was that? Did you see any footage of it? But have you seen any footage of it?” Leakes fired back. “Let’s be clear, hold on, let’s be clear. Have you seen me choke anybody? Well, let’s use our brain… Well first of all, if I have, I bet you I was smart enough to not have it on the camera but you wasn’t.”

After the reunion, Williams continued the conversation on Dish Nation. “I deal with energy and you have to understand when someone’s trying to speak a curse upon you or when somebody’s trying to encourage you and speak blessedly to your life. And all I got from what, what I felt from what was so-called a friend, was basically trying to cast curses upon my career, that I won’t have jobs and things like that,” Porsha Williams shared.

“All I have to say for that is I will pray for people like that and I will hope to have the discernment to know who is my friend and who is not my friend. And as far as my jobs are concerned, I have two successful companies, I just did Celebrity Apprentice and I am on a national, syndicated television show, Dish Nation, every single day.”

For her part, Leakes claims that she was only giving her former friend advice about lying. She also bashed Williams for having a history of violent attacks, many of which have been captured on camera.

In addition to her drama with Leakes, Williams is also dealing with rumors of her love for golden showers. According to Us Magazine, Kenya Moore revealed that Block Spencer was the mystery man who peed on Williams. How did Williams respond to the golden shower rumor?

E! News is reporting that Williams flat out denies being involved in so-called golden showers.

“That’s wild, that’s crazy,” she explained. “I have never had nobody pee on me, and I would never pee on nobody. I hope she’s enjoying her showers. I don’t know!”

Williams continued: “You would think she would have moved on past it by now, but she hasn’t and I have. So, there you go.”

Unfortunately for Williams, things aren’t going to get any better in coming episodes. In fact, a preview clip reveals that Williams and Moore are about to butt heads in an explosive afternoon.

“Well, up to this point in the season, I think people have really been able to see a different Porsha,” she explained. “And boom, at that table, drama smacks me in my face. It’s difficult to deal with…I try to leave and it just escalates from that point on because they want to press my buttons.”

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sunday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]